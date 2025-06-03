Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 25, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 3, 2025.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Dr. Khalid Islam 13,858,131 97.84% 304,760 2.15% Mr. Chris A. Rallis 13,808,792 97.49% 354,099 2.50% Mr. Marco Brughera 13,807,501 97.49% 355,390 2.50% Dr. Jodi Cook 13,259,894 93.62% 902,997 6.37% Mr. Rostislav Raykov 13,432,561 94.84% 730,330 5.15% Mr. Jeff Hackman 13,495,309 95.28% 667,582 4.71%



Shareholders voted 99.64% in favor of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 85.50% in favor of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, and 91.27% (88.01% after subtracting shares held by insiders eligible to participate in the Company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan) in favor of certain amendment to the Company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

The Company has relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq, in the approval of the amendments to its 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Andrade

Chief Financial Officer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel: 919-246-5299