World's Leading Institutions and IBA launch Proton Therapy Academy to shape the future of cancer care

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 4 June 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces the launch of Proton Therapy Academy, a new global training and education initiative developed in partnership with prominent institutions in the field of proton therapy. The Academy has been unveiled at the 2025 PTCOG (Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group) annual conference, currently taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Visit www.protontherapy-academy.com for more information.

As global demand for proton therapy grows, so does the need for multifaceted training. With many new centers emerging worldwide, The Proton Therapy Academy addresses a critical need for education and training among healthcare professionals. With less than 1% of radiation oncology patients receiving proton therapy globally1 versus a consensus of around 15% needed2, education is a key element to broadening access.

The Proton Therapy Academy will provide and promote access to comprehensive, high-quality education and training programs to the oncology and radiation oncology communities. By empowering healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to fully leverage this cutting-edge modality, the Academy aims to have proton therapy treatments delivered with the best possible quality, as well as to help close the gap between the current and potential reach of proton therapy.

This new online platform will serve as a central hub for accessing high-quality curated content, lectures, events, and training resources offered by leading organizations in the proton therapy area. The platform has launched with over 135 videos from proton therapy experts.

Prof. Marco Durante, Director of the Biophysics Department at GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research and President of PTCOG said “The Proton Therapy Academy is a groundbreaking international initiative that unites leading institutions and experts from around the world. By fostering collaboration across continents and among diverse providers, it creates a unique environment for shared learning and innovation. This inclusive model is essential to developing a robust, globally connected community of professionals capable of advancing the field. PTCOG fully supports this cooperative initiative, recognizing its potential to raise the standard of training, encourage cross-border knowledge sharing, and empower the next generation of proton therapy practitioners to shape the future of cancer care.”

“Proton therapy is transforming the landscape of cancer treatment,” said Olivier Legrain, CEO of IBA. “Through the Proton Therapy Academy, we are investing in the global clinical community, ensuring that every oncology professional has access to world-class training, wherever they are. This initiative reinforces IBA’s commitment to advancing cancer care through collaborative innovation and education.”

At the heart of this initiative, is the Proton Therapy Academy Network, a collective of leading cancer treatment institutions from America, Europe, and Asia: Apollo Proton Cancer Center, Corewell Health, The European Institute of Oncology (IEO), Miami Cancer Institute, New York Proton Center, the Paul Scherrer Institute, QuironSalud Proton Therapy Center, the University of Kansas and the University Medical Center Groningen. The network is shaping the Academy’s inaugural training program, which combines theoretical and practical knowledge. This is through a combination of online courses, covering the foundations and clinical applications of proton therapy, as well as on-site training, learning directly from experienced clinical teams at partner institutions.

“As a member of the Proton Therapy Academy Network, we are proud to contribute to a program that blends academic excellence with real-world clinical expertise. Through this collaboration, we are creating accessible, high-quality training that bridges education and clinical practice.” said Prof. Barbara Jereczek-Fossa, Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at IEO and president-elect of ESTRO. “Training the next generation of proton therapy professionals requires both global perspective and on-site experience. It’s an important step toward making proton therapy more accessible and more effective for patients everywhere.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

