BW Offshore: Ex dividend USD 0.0625 today

 | Source: BW Offshore BW Offshore

Ex dividend USD 0.0625 today

The shares in BW Offshore Limited will trade ex dividend USD 0.0625 per share as from today, 4 June 2025.

Dividend payment to shareholders will be on or about 12 June 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com   www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Recommended Reading

  • June 02, 2025 01:45 ET | Source: BW Offshore
    BW Offshore: Dividend information

    Dividend information Reference is made to the Q1 2025 Presentation released 2 June 2025. BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for...

    Read More
    BW Offshore: Dividend information
  • June 02, 2025 01:30 ET | Source: BW Offshore
    BW Offshore: First quarter results 2025

    First quarter results 2025 HIGHLIGHTS Q1 EBITDA USD of 91 million and operating cashflow of USD 57 millionSale of BW Pioneer for USD 125 millionReceived USD 36 million arbitration settlement in...

    Read More
    BW Offshore: First quarter results 2025