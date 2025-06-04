To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J, 32GH and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009550279 13H DKK 1% 01-01-2036 RF DK0009550352 13H EUR 2% 01-01-2031 RF DK0009550436 13H EUR 1% 01-01-2027 IT DK0009550519 13J DKK 1% 01-01-2036 RF DK0009550782 13G DKK 1% 01-04-2031 RF DK0009550865 13H DKK 1% 01-04-2027 IT





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009550949 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01-01-2029 RF DK0009551087 32G DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread 01-07-2028 RF DK0009551160 32H DKK Cita3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2028 RF DK0009551244 32H DKK Cibor3 + 0.15% 01-10-2027 RF DK0009551327 32H DKK Cita6 + 0.50% 01-07-2028 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

