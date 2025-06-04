New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J, 32GH and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000955027913HDKK1%01-01-2036RF
DK000955035213HEUR2%01-01-2031RF
DK000955043613HEUR1%01-01-2027IT
DK000955051913JDKK1%01-01-2036RF
DK000955078213GDKK1%01-04-2031RF
DK000955086513HDKK1%01-04-2027IT


ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000955094932HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01-01-2029RF
DK000955108732GDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread01-07-2028RF
DK000955116032HDKKCita3 + interest rate spread01-10-2028RF
DK000955124432HDKKCibor3 + 0.15%01-10-2027RF
DK000955132732HDKKCita6 + 0.50%01-07-2028RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

