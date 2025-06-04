MADD Canada Hosts 7th Annual Saskatchewan Provincial Monument Ceremony

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A ceremony will be held at MADD Canada’s Saskatchewan Provincial Monument to honour those who have been killed in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/other drugs. The Monument, located on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall, is etched with the names of 69 victims, including two new names added this year.

The ceremony provides an opportunity to grieve, to remember, and to raise awareness about the dangers of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. Each name added to the Monument represents a preventable tragedy — and a reason to keep advocating for safer roads.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with special guests will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 10 a.m. Location: HMCS Unicorn, 405 24 Street E, Saskatoon (for remarks and Candlelight Vigil, followed by a dedication ceremony at the Monument on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall) Speakers: The Honourable Tracy Muggli, Senator for Saskatchewan

The Honourable Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister of Advanced Education

Ward 10 City Councillor Zach Jeffries

Deputy Chief Saskatoon Police Service Darren Pringle

Saskatoon Fire Deputy Chief Yvonne Raymer

Superintendent Grant St. Germaine, RCMP Traffic Services

Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, Western Region



Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. We are currently working to establish Memorial Monuments in Prince Edward Island and British Columbia.

For more information, or to RSVP for the ceremony, contact:

Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 235 or gphillips@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca