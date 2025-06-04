Eldorado Gold Announces Election of Directors and Results from the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 15, 2025, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 3, 2025.

"On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. With our transformative Skouries copper-gold project less than a year away from first production, our optimization efforts at our existing operations poised to unlock further value, and the continued strengthening of our balance sheet, we believe the future is bright for all our stakeholders,” said Steven Reid, Chair of Eldorado Gold's Board of Directors.

“Further, we would like to thank Catharine Farrow for her contributions and wish her success in her future endeavors. Since joining the Board in 2020, Ms. Farrow has been an invaluable member of the Board, providing her governance and technical expertise to all of the Board’s activities. As part of our ongoing Board renewal efforts, we are pleased to welcome Hussein Barma to the Board. Mr. Barma brings a wealth of business acumen and international experience, including over 25 years of experience in senior positions in the mining sector that will enhance our Board's skill set."

Election of Directors

Directors Votes For Votes Against Outcome Hussein Barma 143,639,385 Shares

99.80% 285,884 Shares

0.20% Elected Carissa Browning 142,929,228 Shares

99.31% 996,039 Shares

0.69% Elected George Burns 143,689,977 Shares

99.84% 235,292 Shares

0.16% Elected Teresa Conway 142,887,461 Shares

99.28% 1,037,808 Shares

0.72% Elected Judith Mosely 143,622,193 Shares

99.79% 303,075 Shares

0.21% Elected Steven Reid 143,084,929 Shares

99.42% 840,336 Shares

0.58% Elected Stephen Walker 143,612,321 Shares

99.78% 312,947 Shares

0.22% Elected John Webster 142,344,662 Shares

98.90% 1,580,607 Shares

1.10% Elected



At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

The appointment of independent auditors;

Authorizing the board of directors to set the auditor’s pay;

Amending and restating the Performance Share Unit Plan;

Amending and restating the Stock Option Plan; and

The advisory resolution on executive compensation.



Voting results on each resolution can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). Biographical information on each of the elected Directors can be found on the Company’s website (www.eldoradogold.com).

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

