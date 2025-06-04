New Circana Report Reveals Regional Differences and Universal Drivers Reshaping the Global Snackscape

Chicago, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snacking now accounts for more than 20% of global food and beverage sales, with consumers under 40 leading the charge across all major regions. But while snacking is undeniably a global behavior, what people snack on, when they snack and why they snack varies widely by region. These findings are detailed in Circana, LLC’s global report Snack Unwrap: The Insatiable Craving for Growth in the Global Snackscape, which analyzes how shifting motivations and local market dynamics are transforming the global snackscape and what brands must do to keep pace.

“Snacking has evolved into a daily ritual worldwide, but the motivations behind it aren’t one-size-fits-all,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief industry adviser at Circana. “From functional wellness and premium experiences to indulgent breaks and social moments, the snackscape is defined by both shared needs and local preferences. Brands that recognize this balance and tailor their innovation and positioning accordingly will be best positioned to capture long-term growth.”

While afternoon snacking is nearly universal, other habits differ: Late-night snacking is most common in the U.S., Europe leads in morning snacking occasions, and Australia sees lighter snacking early in the day. Across regions, consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that fulfill a broader range of needs, from energy and nutrition to enjoyment and emotional support.

The report also finds that consumers are willing to pay more for snacks that deliver on multiple benefits, such as high protein, functional ingredients, or convenience. And that value equation is prompting shifts in market dynamics. Private label snack sales are rising, fueled by innovation slowdowns among branded products in some regions and retailer investments in premium, health-forward offerings.

Beyond frequency and format, other factors at play include:

Healthier snacks dominate early dayparts , while indulgent and savory items trend in the afternoon and evening.

, while indulgent and savory items trend in the afternoon and evening. Packaging remains a top purchase driver , acting as both a billboard and a trust signal in crowded aisles.

, acting as both a billboard and a trust signal in crowded aisles. Retailers are accelerating innovation through co-branded products, quick delivery formats and vending channels.

through co-branded products, quick delivery formats and vending channels. Snacking motivations differ by region, with the U.S. leaning into functional and emotional needs, Europe favoring variety and value, and Australia/New Zealand embracing bold flavors and new formats.



“Snacking is no longer just about satisfying hunger — it’s a mirror of lifestyle, identity and intention,” said Ananda Roy, senior vice president of thought leadership and Europe CPG growth adviser at Circana. “Global brands must embrace regional nuance while staying grounded in the common drivers of enjoyment, convenience, and better-for-you benefits. The reward is more than share — it’s relevance.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.