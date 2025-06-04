Newcomer Exclusive: Earn Up to $100 in Rewards at CoinEx Reward Center







HONG KONG, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is pleased to announce the official launch of the CoinEx Reward Center , which goes live on June 4, 2025. This new feature is designed to drive engagement and retention, offering a gamified experience that turns platform activity into tangible benefits.



At launch, the Reward Center will be available exclusively to new users! By completing tasks, new users can claim rewards totaling up to $100. These tasks are designed to familiarize users with CoinEx's features and services.

Claim Now: Newcomer Exclusive: Complete Simple Tasks to Unlock Rewards Worth $100

Important Notes

During the promotion, should any cheating behavior be found, the user will be disqualified.

Sub-accounts are not qualified to participate as independent accounts, and their trading volume will be counted under the main account.

Cryptocurrencies are innovative investment products with price volatility and inherent market risks. Before investing, we strongly encourage all users to evaluate the risks thoroughly and make rational investment decisions.

CoinEx reserves the right of final interpretation for this promotion.

Why CoinEx Reward Center?

The CoinEx Reward Center is a dedicated initiative where users can complete simple tasks, such as making a deposit, trading a certain volume, or participating in platform activities, to earn real rewards. This incentive system introduces a structured and fun approach to user engagement, allowing users to track their progress, see exactly what they’ve earned, and continue building value through regular platform activity.

For more information on how to participate and claim your rewards, please visit the official announcement page !



About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1300 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

