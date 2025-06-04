Salsify Launches FeedbackIQ to Streamline GDSN with AI

BOSTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced a significant enhancement to its Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) product with the launch of FeedbackIQ. This new AI-powered capability interprets complex GDSN Confirmation of Information Consistency (CIC) feedback—automated messages retailers send to confirm or reject product data—helping users quickly pinpoint specific attributes that need attention and eliminating the manual troubleshooting that often delays products from reaching the market.

“The GDSN can be difficult to manage,” said Danielle Mytrohovich, Product Experience Manager at KIND Snack Bars in a recent case study . “One error can cause an entire submission to fail. Salsify helps us ensure information accuracy before we submit to the GDSN, which is a gamechanger.” Since implementing Salsify, KIND has experienced a 10% sales lift, a +79% increase in average bullet point compliance, and a +33% increase in image compliance at one of their top retailer partners.

Today's announcement caps a steady stream of recent investments for Salsify's global GDSN customers, including expanding support for GDSN local validation rules and attributes to Spain, Poland, Italy, Greece, Czechia, Sweden, and Finland. Unlike fragmented legacy solutions, Salsify was designed from the ground up as a unified platform, combining PIM, GDSN, DAM, Syndication, and Analytics. This approach eliminates data silos, empowering customers to centrally govern all product content from one trusted source of truth, automatically transform it for each trading partner's unique requirements, and efficiently manage information transfer to multiple recipients on a global scale.

"For modern commerce, the importance of GDSN cannot be overstated – it's fundamental to ensuring products reach consumers efficiently and with reliable information," said Jens Weller, Director of Global GS1 at Salsify. "Manufacturers need to work faster and modernize their approach to managing data in this new, dynamic era of commerce. Interpreting CIC feedback is a perfect application for AI, enabling GDSN data stewards to embed AI directly into their toolset through FeedbackIQ."

For more information, GS1 Connect attendees can visit Salsify at Booth # 208 or go to salsify.com/product/gdsn .



About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to make every product experience matter. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, The Coca-Cola Company, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors, such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

