StepStone Group Opens Office in Jeonju, South Korea

JEONJU, South Korea, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets solutions provider, has opened an office in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, South Korea. The new office marks a continued expansion of StepStone’s long-standing relationship with the National Pension Service (NPS), one of the world’s largest institutional investors. This is StepStone’s second office in South Korea, following the establishment of its Seoul office in 2014.

“As we look to deepen our relationship with NPS, opening an office in Jeonju was a logical next step,” said JeeYoung Kim, a StepStone partner based in Seoul. “It will enhance communication and collaboration as we look to provide NPS with best-in-class service and solutions for their investment program.” The Jeonju office underscores StepStone’s ongoing commitment to regional engagement and operational excellence in service to its global institutional clients.

The opening ceremony, held on April 22, was attended by senior leadership from both organizations, including Kim Tae-hyun, Chairman of the National Pension Service, Scott Hart, CEO of StepStone Group, Jeff Giller, Head of StepStone Real Estate, and Marcel Schindler, Head of StepStone Private Debt.

“The opening of our Jeonju office reflects the strength of our partnership with NPS and our shared focus on expanding access to high-quality global investment opportunities,” said Scott Hart. “We are honored to support the important work of NPS and look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

