Treasure Global Launches US$100 Million Digital Asset Treasury Strategy to Power Next-Gen Consumer Intelligence Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a leading e-commerce platform operator, today announced the launch of a US$100 million digital asset treasury initiative as a part of a broader strategy to reinforce its digital infrastructure and support the forthcoming launch of its AI-powered consumer intelligence platform in the third quarter of 2025.

The treasury initiative is backed by two capital sources:

US$50 million from an existing equity financing agreement.

US$50 million secured through a new institutional commitment from a strategic funding partner.

The strategy enables Treasure Global to pursue a phased acquisition of select blockchain-native assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and regulated stablecoins, subject to capital availability and market conditions. While the funding facility has not yet been fully drawn, the Company may file additional registration statements in due course to support continued drawdowns as needed.

Designed to optimize treasury efficiency and establish a foundation for future tokenization, loyalty programs, and blockchain-based settlement infrastructure, this capital deployment positions Treasure Global as:

A Nasdaq-listed pioneer in Southeast Asia, integrating AI, retail analytics, and digital asset technologies into a unified consumer platform.

A company with infrastructure readiness to capitalize on emerging trends in data-driven commerce and blockchain-based financial tools.

A potential magnet for ETF and institutional capital flows targeting AI-native, blockchain-integrated platforms.



Q3 Platform Launch: AI-Powered Real-Time Consumer Review Engine

Central to the strategy is Treasure Global’s forthcoming consumer platform, designed to provide real-time, data-verified insights into retail outlet performance, such as actual sales activity and product demand rankings. This transparent, behavior-based system offers an objective alternative to traditional review platforms like Google Reviews and TripAdvisor.

The platform will also allow merchants to sell digital coupons directly within the same environment, establishing a seamless loop of discovery, validation, and conversion within a single ecosystem.

User and Ecosystem Momentum

Treasure Global’s flagship app, ZCITY, currently serves over 2.7 million registered users and has recently strengthened its digital coupon infrastructure through an exclusive partnership with Mezzofy, a global leader in enterprise-grade coupon technology. Coupled with its US$100 million digital asset treasury program and the imminent rollout of its AI-powered platform, Treasure Global is firmly positioned at the intersection of real-time retail data, platform-level digital commerce, and blockchain infrastructure, creating one of the region’s first public, Web3-ready consumer ecosystems.

Management Commentary

“This treasury strategy is a deliberate step in aligning our capital deployment with infrastructure scalability and platform utility. By integrating blockchain-native assets into our balance sheet and embedding real-time data intelligence into our consumer platform, we are building a high-leverage digital ecosystem designed for recurring revenue, margin expansion, and long-term capital efficiency. This positions Treasure Global to capitalize on emerging intersections across AI, fintech, and tokenized commerce,” said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

