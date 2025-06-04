Koddi and DEEL Media Partner to Streamline Digital Out-of-Home Buying Across Screens

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, today announced a partnership with DEEL Media , a leader in the on-premise display deployment. Through this engagement, retailers can now monetize in-store digital screen inventory and serve ads in real-time within the in-store environment, through Koddi Ads and DEEL TV Screens.

“Partnering with DEEL allows Koddi to bring DOOH display placement to physical stores, bridging the gap between online and offline,” said Nicholas Ward, Co-founder and President of Koddi. “As retail media continues to evolve, brands need a way to seamlessly integrate their online and offline marketing efforts, creating a unified and impactful consumer journey. By extending our reach in-store with DEEL, retailers can strategically deploy cutting-edge screen technology across their entire portfolio of locations - enhancing the overall consumer experience, driving engagement at the point of sale and ultimately boosting brand visibility and sales.”

By unifying the advertising activation experience, retailers can provide their advertisers with a more seamless and efficient way to reach consumers across multiple touchpoints in the shopping journey. This integrated approach is designed to optimize advertising spend, improve campaign performance and ultimately drive increased sales and customer engagement for both the retailer and their advertising partners. The combined capabilities of Koddi and DEEL Media simplify the complexities of omnichannel advertising, offering a single point of access and management for campaigns that bridge the digital and physical retail environments.

“Koddi’s integration with DEEL Media enables retailers to rapidly launch and scale their digital in-store footprint,” said Bill Clapes, President at DEEL Media. “Our end-to-end digital signage solutions and hardware enable advertising on our screen technology. With this partnership, Koddi fills ad slots via real-time API calling, with full ad bidding capabilities and sophisticated targeting controls for location, screen, time and more.”

This announcement builds on Koddi’s recent partnership with In-Store Marketplace (ISM) to expand its capabilities in store. The company is ramping up its partnerships and expanding its offerings to help retailers run smarter, more cohesive campaigns across every part of the shopper journey.

For more information, please visit koddi.com .

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Grubhub, Neighborly, Fanatics and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com .

About DEEL Media

DEEL is a prominent player in the digital signage industry with 15 years of providing end-to-end signage solutions. We are renowned for our expertise in digital menu board design and management. Our dedication to innovation and client success solidifies our position as the preferred partner for enterprises seeking Digital Signage Excellence. For more information, please visit deelmedia.com .

Contact information

Rachel Jermansky

rachel@samsonpr.com

