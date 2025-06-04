JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces June Programming

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is excited to host several diverse events drawing from the rich Japanese culture throughout the month of June. Start by stepping into the world of NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology with a compelling talk by Taku Kato, Deputy Head of Content Strategy at NHK; followed by a special screening of director Barry Frechette’s Paper Lanterns, nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Woods Hole Film Festival in 2016; and an opportunity to taste ROKKATEI, the legendary Japanese confectionery brand making its U.S. debut at JAPAN HOUSE’s WAZA Shop.

Here is a list of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ June programming and events:

NEO-JAPONISM | NHK’s Legacy in Cultural Preservation

Date: Sat., June 7, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: Free

Step into the world of NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology with a compelling talk by Taku Kato, Deputy Head of Content Strategy at NHK, acclaimed drama director, and the visionary producer behind the exhibition. This program highlights the NHK’s pioneering role in cultural storytelling, most notably through its acclaimed Taiga dramas, the broadcaster’s long-running historical TV series that bring pivotal moments and figures from Japanese history to life. Kato will offer exclusive insights into how NHK fuses tradition and technology to share Japanese heritage with audiences in Japan and around the world.

Paper Lanterns

80 Years After Hiroshima – A Tribute to Peace

Date: Sat., June 21, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: Free

In solemn remembrance of the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will present a screening of director Barry Frechette’s documentary, Paper Lanterns, nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Woods Hole Film Festival in 2016. Paper Lanterns tells the extraordinary story of Shigeaki Mori, a survivor of the Hiroshima bombing whose life was transformed by a deeply personal mission: to uncover and share the stories of tens of thousands of Japanese victims, and to identify and honor twelve American prisoners of war who also perished that day. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Mr. Frechette and Ms. Saito Cleary, offering deeper insight into the making of the film and its ongoing impact.

UKA | Elevating the Art of Kaiseki

Dates: Sun., June 1 - Sun., June 29, 2025 (open Wednesday – Sunday)

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Restaurant, Level 5

Fee: $350 per person

Savor the essence of early summer at UKA, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ Michelin-starred modern kaiseki destination. This June, Chef Yoshitaka Mitsue presents a new menu inspired by “Shoka no Seiryō” (cool elegance of early summer), a seasonal update that celebrates the delicate transition into summer's warmth. Highlights include a seasonal appetizer array featuring light elements like sunomono (cucumber salad) and uni (sea urchin) with young corn jelly, followed by a subtle hamo (conger pike) soup with seasonal vegetables, and a showstopping grilled lobster and cabbage. The carefully curated meal also features UKA favorites like Chef’s Choice Sashimi and Dashi for the Five Senses. To celebrate UKA’s second anniversary, each visitor will be gifted handcrafted UKA-branded chopsticks made in Gifu Prefecture from Hinoki (Japanese cypress).

WAZA Shop: ROKKATEI Pop-Up

Dates: Sun., June 1 - Mon., June 30, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Shop, Level 2

WAZA Shop is featuring the U.S. debut of ROKKATEI, the legendary Japanese confectionery brand delighting fans since 1933 with its iconic sweets from Hokkaido. Known for its exquisite craftsmanship and use of premium local ingredients, ROKKATEI is bringing its signature sweets to JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles through July 20 available for purchase in-store.

Ukiyo-e Woodblock Print ​Stamp Activation

Dates: Now through Mon., September 1, 2025 (until supplies last)

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles introduces a hands-on opportunity to create postcard versions of three famous ukiyo-e prints, originally published by the charismatic Tsutaya Juzaburō (aka "Tsutaju"). ​Two prints, crafted by the artist Sharaku, depict the great kabuki actors Ichikawa Ebizō and Otani Oniji III, and one print is a reproduction by Utamaro, of the ukiyo-e print, Woman with a Glass Noisemaker (Popen). Guests can recreate the traditional woodblock print process, then tag and personalize their creations with a collection of fun, offbeat custom stamps and art supplies. The activity is a great way to learn more and connect with the ukiyo-e history conveyed in the current “NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND” exhibition. ​No reservations are required.

