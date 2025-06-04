Madhive Announces Fraud Free Guarantee to Protect Local Advertisers, Setting a New Standard for Transparency & Trust in Local Media

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madhive, the leading unified operating system for local media, today introduced a Fraud Free Guarantee designed to democratize access to the highest quality supply and drive outcomes for local ad buyers. This announcement reinforces Madhive’s long-standing commitment to trust and transparency, giving every customer the confidence that their campaigns will be delivered efficiently and effectively.

“Since our founding, Madhive has been committed to democratizing best-in-class advertising technology for businesses of all sizes. This policy is another safeguard we’re introducing to protect local ad spend, ensuring that local advertisers in every community have the same critical tools that massive brands with equally massive budgets have access to,” said Spencer Potts, CEO of Madhive. “At the end of the day, fraud isn’t just a cost issue – it’s a performance killer. Actively working to detect and prevent it is another step we’re taking to drive outcomes.”

Madhive’s Fraud-Free Guarantee is significant due to the company’s focus on digital advertising for local media and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). On any given day, Madhive’s local media operating system manages tens of thousands of local campaigns with an average budget of under $5,000. While large advertisers often partner directly with fraud prevention and brand safety companies, this valuable technology is often out of reach for smaller local businesses.

“This announcement underscores Madhive's unwavering commitment to transparency and quality,” said Stu Solomon, CEO of HUMAN Security. “As a long-standing partner, Madhive has prioritized building a scalable, secure solution that stands out in the market. By backing their promise with meaningful action, Madhive is helping to preserve the safety and integrity of the digital ecosystem—delivering a secure, trustworthy advertising experience for every client.”

To protect every customer from wasting valuable resources, Madhive combats fraud with a layered approach that blends proprietary technology, strategic partnerships, direct integrations, and rigorous independent audits.

Trusted Partnerships: Investments in leading MRC-accredited supply quality firms such as HUMAN Security allow Madhive to maintain the highest standards of inventory quality. While most platforms only run a small subset of available ad opportunities through partner technology, Madhive invests in investigating every opportunity on a pre-bid basis and measures every impression post-bid.

Investments in leading MRC-accredited supply quality firms such as HUMAN Security allow Madhive to maintain the highest standards of inventory quality. While most platforms only run a small subset of available ad opportunities through partner technology, Madhive invests in investigating every opportunity on a pre-bid basis and measures every impression post-bid. Direct Integrations: Over 80% of Madhive’s inventory is purchased via direct PMPs, leveraging our partnerships with premium publishers, vMVPDs, and streamers, and in turn, increasing efficiency and decreasing complexity.

Over 80% of Madhive’s inventory is purchased via direct PMPs, leveraging our partnerships with premium publishers, vMVPDs, and streamers, and in turn, increasing efficiency and decreasing complexity. Independent Validation: Madhive is SOC I, II, and III certified and is TAG Certified Against Fraud as both an intermediary and buyer. These credentials ensure clients benefit from industry-leading protection, whether they are leveraging Madhive’s self-service or managed service offerings.

Madhive is SOC I, II, and III certified and is TAG Certified Against Fraud as both an intermediary and buyer. These credentials ensure clients benefit from industry-leading protection, whether they are leveraging Madhive’s self-service or managed service offerings. Proprietary Technology: Madhive has patented fraud detection and prevention technology designed to leverage AI to analyze even the most subtle signals in how publishers present their inventory, assembling them into a unique fingerprint for each publisher and supply path.

This multilayered approach builds on Madhive’s years-long commitment to protecting partners from wasted spend. Within the program, Madhive will provide a credit to its demand partners for any suspect traffic provided certain basic criteria are met. This announcement comes on the heels of key additions to Madhive’s executive roster earlier this year, the acquisition of Frequence in 2024, and receiving a $300 million investment from Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives in June 2023.

About Madhive

Madhive is the only unified operating system built to empower local media companies to scale their advertising businesses and extend their reach to new audiences. Madhive’s customizable end-to-end platform supports the entire campaign lifecycle from proposal generation and planning to omnichannel buying, real-time optimization, and measurement. With robust workflow software that integrates seamlessly into existing systems, Madhive equips sellers with powerful tools to drive revenue. Trusted by leading local media enterprises like Fox, Scripps, and Hearst, as well as agencies such as Lifebrands, Madhive powers over 30,000 campaigns for small and medium-sized businesses every day. To learn more, visit Madhive.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for Madhive

michael@broadsheetcomms.com