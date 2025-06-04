DIMO Partners with Grupo Kaufmann to Power the Future of Connected Cars in Latin America

NEW YORK and SANTIAGO, Chile, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIMO , a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with Grupo Kaufmann , one of Latin America’s largest automotive dealership networks. With headquarters in Chile and operations spanning six countries, the company is renowned for its commitment to innovation in the automotive industry. Through this partnership, DIMO and Kaufmann are working to redefine the connected car experience for auto dealerships throughout Latin America.

In 2024, an estimated 1.7 million connected cars were projected to be sold across Latin America—a relatively small share of the region’s total annual vehicle sales. This gap reflects limited connectivity adoption, driven by the historically high cost of building top-down infrastructure, which has caused many automakers to deprioritize the region. Kaufmann aims to close this gap by leveraging DIMO’s standardized connectivity infrastructure to develop interoperable apps and services across automakers. This will bring scalable, affordable innovation to the Latin American market.

Initially, Kaufmann will deploy DIMO LTE devices for data collection and product development. After integration, it will offer customers a unique set of connected services, such as real-time diagnostics, customized maintenance alerts and rewards-based loyalty programs, further raising the standard of expertise and service excellence.

At the core of this partnership is DIMO’s transformative data model. Built with a privacy-first approach, the DIMO protocol streamlines vehicle data connectivity with user consent, enabling Kaufmann to deliver data-driven services far more cost-effectively than developing these systems in-house. With the driver's consent, Kaufmann will gain access to real-time vehicle data. This data unlocks performance insights, personalized service recommendations, and timely outreach - laying the foundation for a proactive customer-first dealership experience. The DIMO protocol ensures drivers maintain full control over their data - fostering trust while delivering mutual value to both consumers and dealerships.

“Grupo Kaufmann recognizes that the future of connected vehicle services will be shaped by a new generation of apps and services designed for a digitally native audience,” said Alex Rawitz, Co-founder of DIMO. “The world’s new car owners want more than utilities — they want games, social experiences, rewards, and more we’ve yet to imagine. With DIMO’s infrastructure, Kaufmann can serve as the conduit for this creative energy, delivering next-generation experiences to drivers across Latin America.”

As the global automotive industry accelerates toward connected, digital-first experiences, Kaufmann is taking the lead in Latin America. Its partnership with DIMO reflects a long-term strategy to lead through innovation and sustainability, while transforming the dealership into a hub for lifelong mobility services.

“At Grupo Kaufmann, we believe the future of the automotive industry in Latin America will be defined by the ability to turn data into meaningful experiences for our customers. Our partnership with DIMO accelerates this vision by enabling efficient, secure, and scalable vehicle connectivity. It’s a key step in our digitalization strategy to position Kaufmann as a regional leader in smart mobility solutions,” said Carlos De Martini, Corporate Digital Business Manager, Grupo Kaufmann.

About DIMO

DIMO is the next-generation connected vehicle platform. Its privacy-first and AI integrated infrastructure connects drivers, automakers and developers to expedite connected vehicle application development while retaining full data ownership by drivers. Through the DIMO Mobile app, drivers gain real-time insights to improve vehicle performance, maximize savings on maintenance, and access a growing suite of marketplace applications while earning rewards in DIMO tokens. It was founded in 2021 by a team with decades of experience across automotive and fintech— including roles at ConsenSys, Vroom, GM, Volkswagen, and Chainalysis.

About Kaufmann

With more than 70 years of history, Kaufmann has established itself as one of the most influential companies in the automotive sector in Latin America. Present in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua, it represents leading brands such as Mercedes-Benz, FUSO and Freightliner, and from 2025, it will promote electromobility with the arrival of smart and its 100% electric vehicles. Its commercial network, which in Chile spans from Arica to Punta Arenas, combines a comprehensive offer of cars, buses, trucks and vans with a robust ecosystem of after-sales services, advanced technology and personalized attention.

Kaufmann's vision is focused on leading sustainable mobility in the region, maintaining a firm commitment to innovation, operational excellence and customer experience. Its team of more than 2,500 professionals drives a culture focused on the responsible transformation of transportation.