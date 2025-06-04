Multiview Financial Software receives HFMA Peer Review designation

CHICAGO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed Multiview’s ERP solution using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, Multiview ERP has been awarded the Peer Reviewed by HFMA® designation.

Multiview ERP delivers a single source of financial truth for healthcare organizations, giving finance teams the visibility they need across departments, facilities and service lines. More than just an accounting system, in addition to core accounting, general ledger, accounts payable and receivable, Multiview provides integrated tools for budgeting, reporting, materials management, and integrations with leading EMR and payroll solutions, so clients can focus on financial stewardship, not spreadsheets.

Trusted by 400+ healthcare organizations across North America, Multiview supports financial leaders with the insights and control they need to manage complexity and plan for the future with confidence.

“Earning the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation is a significant milestone for us,” said Multiview President & CEO Mike Johnson. “This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to delivering an ERP solution that meets the highest standards of effectiveness, quality and value, and also resonates with the real-world experiences of our healthcare clients. Knowing that our clients have played a key role in this assessment makes the achievement even more meaningful.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We are pleased to have Multiview achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. "The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 135,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Multiview Financial Software

Multiview Financial Software provides powerful, scalable ERP solutions that help hundreds of finance teams simplify operations and improve decision-making. With a proven and growing footprint and rated the number one ERP for healthcare organizations with under 300 beds by KLAS Research, and Peer Reviewed by HFMA, Multiview empowers healthcare finance teams with comprehensive tools for financial and materials management, reporting and analytics.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

(708) 492-3385

bdennison@hfma.org

Connie Costigan

Multiview Financial Software

613-853-2367

connie.costigan@multiviewcorp.com