Will Potter Rejoins Riviera Partners as Managing Partner, Strengthening Public Practice Leadership

San Francisco, CA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the leading executive search firm for technology and product leadership, is pleased to announce that Will Potter is rejoining the firm as a Managing Partner, where he will help lead Riviera’s Public Practice, working with enterprise and public companies to build world-class technology leadership teams.

Will brings over 15 years of experience in executive search and entrepreneurship. He previously co-founded and ran Bamboo Talent, a New York-based boutique executive search firm focused on technology, which Riviera acquired in 2019. During his first tenure as a Partner at Riviera, Will was instrumental in growing the firm’s global presence and advising clients on mission-critical executive hires. Most recently, he served as CEO and Co-Founder of AZAK, Inc., a defense-tech startup revolutionizing electric mobility for elite U.S. Department of Defense teams.

“Riviera has always represented the gold standard in executive search for technology leadership,” said Will Potter. “I’m excited to return at such a pivotal moment—helping public companies navigate this next era of innovation and transformation by placing leaders who drive meaningful impact.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Will back to the team,” said Michael A. Morell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Riviera Partners. “He has a proven ability to scale relationships and deliver results for clients at the highest level. His blend of entrepreneurial, search, and operating experience makes him uniquely positioned to grow our Public Practice.”

Will’s return reinforces Riviera’s continued investment in delivering top-tier tech leadership talent to companies across all stages, from venture-backed startups to publicly traded global enterprises.

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global executive search firm specializing in technology, product, and design leadership. With over two decades of experience and a proprietary platform that combines deep recruiting expertise with data-driven insights, Riviera is the go-to talent partner for venture capital, private equity, and public companies. Learn more at www.rivierapartners.com.