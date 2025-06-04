Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New High-Reliability Isolation Amplifiers With Industry-Leading CMTI for Precision Applications

MALVERN, Pa., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced the release of its latest isolation amplifiers, the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD. These new devices offer enhanced performance for a wide range of industrial, automotive, and medical applications, where high precision, reliability, and compact size are critical.

The VIA series of isolation amplifiers are designed to deliver exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities. With a typical common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 150 kV/μs, these amplifiers provide robust performance even in harsh environments, such as heavy-duty motor applications. The low typical gain error of ± 0.05 % and minimal gain drift of 15 ppm/°C typical ensure calibration-free, precise measurements over time and temperature. Additionally, these devices offer a high bandwidth of 400 kHz, enabling faster measurements compared to traditional opto-based isolation amplifiers.

Each amplifier in this series also features low offset error and drift, reinforced isolation, and inbuilt diagnostics for simplified precision current and voltage measurements. The inbuilt common mode voltage detection prevents failures in current and voltage measurement applications, making these amplifiers particularly suited for demanding applications where reliability is paramount. This series is designed to be compatible with Vishay’s WSBE low TCR, high power shunts, ensuring superior performance across a wide temperature range from -40°C to +125°C.

The VIA0050DD is a capacitive isolation amplifier optimized for environments where space is at a premium and low power consumption is essential. It features a high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 100 kV/μs minimum, ensuring reliable performance even in noisy environments. Its low differential input voltage of ± 50 mV makes it ideal for precision isolated current measurements in space-constrained applications, such as power inverters, battery energy storage systems, motor phase current sensing, and industrial motor controls. Similarly, with its wide differential input voltage of ± 250 mV, the VIA0250DD allows for isolated current as well as voltage measurements.

The VIA2000SD offers the highest signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and bandwidth among the three models, making it the best choice for high-fidelity signal transmission in complex environments. Its linear differential input voltage — in the range of 0.02 V to 2 V — allows for precise isolated voltage measurements for applications such as bus voltage monitoring and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

The VIA series isolation amplifiers are designed to provide reliable, accurate performance across a variety of applications, including bus voltage monitoring, AC motor controls, power and solar inverters, and UPS. These amplifiers ensure accurate measurements across high voltage potential dividers and precision shunts, provide ease in monitoring of industrial motor drives, deliver robust performance in renewable energy systems, and maintain signal integrity in critical power systems.

Samples and production quantities of the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD are available now, with lead times of 12 to 16 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

