ICT Industry's Push into CCaaS Spurs New Growth Strategies

Over the last five years, leading providers in the ICT industry have expanded into the contact centers-as-a-service (CCaaS) space by integrating natively built contact center (CC) capabilities into their offerings.

Leveraging their strengths in unified communications (UC), video conferencing, networking, and artificial intelligence (AI), these companies now provide full-suite solutions that streamline operations and enhance customer experience (CX). This shift has disrupted the contact center landscape by intensifying competition and driving innovation. The result is a more interconnected ecosystem that necessitates improved growth strategies.



However, this raises questions:

Are traditional vendors that originated in the contact center space losing ground, or is the industry expanding for all?

How does this disruption impact customers?

The publisher contends that while mergers and acquisitions (M&A) remain healthy in the CCaaS space, and start-ups are acquired or fail for various reasons, the CCaaS market is currently growing.

What was referred to as coopetition 20 years ago, when competitors and partners navigated to expand their piece of the pie, has now evolved to partners being indispensable, with broader relationship building and better go-to-market (GTM) strategies.



To gain a deeper understanding of the impact these providers are having on the CX industry, the publisher hosted a Think Tank on February 12, 2025, and invited key individuals from several companies in the "disruptors" category. The insights from the that Think Tank helped to round out the opinion of expansion versus contraction.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives for The Contact Center AS A Service CcaS Industry



The Disruptors Weigh In



Contact Center Evolution



Disruptor Origins

Cisco

Nextiva

NICE

Sprinklr

Are AI-Infused Virtual Agents Transcending Live Agents?



Premises Vs. Cloud



The Changing Partner Landscape



The Impact of AI

Call to Action

Appendix

The Strategic Imperative 8T

Innovative Business Models

Customer Value Chain Compression

Transformative Megatrends

Internal Challenges

Competitive Intensity

Geopolitical Chaos

Disruptive Technologies

Industry Convergence

Transformational Growth Journey

