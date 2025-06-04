Aerospace Materials Industry on the Rise: Forecasted to Reach $42.9 Billion by 2029

Boston, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Markets for Advanced Aerospace Materials” is estimated to grow from $29.2 billion in 2024 to $42.9 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2024 through 2029.

This report examines the market by type (such as advanced aluminum alloys, composites and titanium alloys), application (including commercial and military aircraft, general aviation and helicopters), end user (private and public sectors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World). Each area is further divided into countries for a more intricate analysis.

This report is highly relevant due to two main factors: first, the global aviation sector is experiencing a surge in passenger traffic, and second, it is receiving government incentives, which boost R&D and production capacity. Additionally, space research and exploration are expanding rapidly, with the U.S., Japan, India, China, and EU members making significant strides in scientific research, navigation, communication and space tourism. These developments present new trends, challenges and opportunities in the aerospace industry.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increased Air Passenger Traffic: More people are flying, leading to higher demand for aircraft and materials to build and maintain these.

Government Support: Governments invest in the aerospace sector, boosting innovation and production of advanced materials.

Demand for Aircraft and Parts: Airlines need new, efficient aircraft and replacement parts, driving demand for advanced materials.

Military Aircraft Use: Advanced materials are crucial for modern military aircraft to improve performance and durability.

Space Missions and Satellite Launches: The growing number of space missions and satellite launches increases the need for materials that can withstand space conditions.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $27.8 billion Market size forecast $42.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Type, application, and end user Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Middle East and Africa, South America Market drivers Surge in global air passenger traffic.

Rising government support.

More demand for aircraft and related component replacement.

Rise in the use of advanced materials in military aircraft.

Increased space missions and satellite launches.

Interesting facts:

The demand for carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) is growing in commercial and space aircraft because they last longer and need less maintenance.

Lightweight materials such as composites are also becoming popular in military aircraft, especially for uncrewed aircraft. These materials can improve performance and make the system more eco-friendly. Unmanned lightweight fighter aircraft can support military missions and are easier to launch and recover.

Emerging startups:

Cellexcel: Founded in 2021, the company is involved in the chemical modification of biomaterials. Its unique, patented technology improves the characteristics of biomaterials, enabling their incorporation into composite panels used in aerospace applications.

Antefil Composite Tech AG: Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company provides energy-efficient lightweight structures in large volumes at affordable cost and with a net zero footprint. It serves automotive, aerospace, and other industries.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the market’s projected size and growth rate?

The advanced aerospace materials market is projected to grow from $27.8 billion in 2023 to $42.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on type, application, end-user and region.

Which end-use segment will be dominant in 2029?

The private sector segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2029.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the global market. Regional growth is led by the U.S.'s vast aerospace and aircraft components manufacturing capacity and expansion in manufacturing activities in Canada and Mexico, supported by favorable trade policies.

Leading companies include:

3M

AMETEK INC.

ARCONIC

AUBERT & DUVAL

BASF

CONSTELLIUM

CRS HOLDINGS LLC.

DONCASTERS GROUP

DUPONT

GFE GESELLSCHAFT FÜR ELEKTROMETALLURGIE MBH

HEXCEL CORP.

SOLVAY

TEIJIN LTD.

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

