Barbara Huether Clark of Huether Heating & Cooling Inc. Shares Expertise on Clean HVAC Filters in HelloNation Magazine

GATES, N.Y., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can something as simple as changing an HVAC filter lead to better air and lower utility bills? Barbara Huether Clark of Huether Heating & Cooling Inc. in Gates, New York, answers that question in HelloNation Magazine , where she explains how a clean HVAC filter plays a critical role in household comfort, system efficiency, and overall cost savings.

Huether emphasizes that routine HVAC filter replacement is one of the most effective steps a homeowner can take to protect both their health and their equipment. Filters serve as the first line of defense against airborne pollutants such as dust, pet dander, and pollen. When clogged, these filters force the HVAC system to work harder, leading to unnecessary wear and tear, reduced HVAC system efficiency, and increased energy usage.

He recommends checking filters every 30 to 90 days depending on household needs. Not only does regular air filter maintenance support better airflow and reduce the spread of contaminants, but it also helps to save money on energy bills and prevent costly system breakdowns. Most filter changes are straightforward and can be done without professional help.

In the article, How a Clean HVAC Filter Saves You Money and Improves Your Home’s Air , Huether encourages homeowners to adopt this simple habit as part of their overall HVAC maintenance routine—one that leads to a healthier indoor environment and a more reliable, energy-efficient HVAC system.

