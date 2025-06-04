KLĒNR Soaps & Sundries Donates Two Years’ Worth of Premium Soaps to America’s VetDogs

Smithtown, New York, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMITHTOWN, NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 – America’s VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders free of charge, is excited to announce a partnership with KLĒNR Soaps & Sundries, a personal care brand that specializes in high-quality, natural soaps and hygiene products. As part of the collaboration, KLĒNR donated two-year’s worth of all-natural, handcrafted bar soap to America’s VetDogs student residences for students to use during their 2-week stay at the facility.

KLĒNR was founded in 2022 by Chris Thompson, a decorated Green Beret and active-duty contractor supporting Special Operations. With seven combat deployments under his belt, Thompson founded KLĒNR on his own experience and dedication for resilience, quality, and service. Chris is also a graduate of the America’s VetDogs service dog program where he received his yellow labrador retriever service dog named Major.

After facing a difficult transition to civilian life with chronic stress, PTSD, and night terrors, Chris began searching for a service dog. In the fall of 2023, he was matched with Major, a partnership that, in his words, “changed my life in ways I couldn’t have anticipated.”

“America’s VetDogs has given so much to me and my family,” said Chris Thompson, founder of KLĒNR Soaps and Sundries. “Not only in the form of paring me with my service dog, Major, but also in the form of their professionalism, kindness, and continued support. It’s my honor to provide soap to the veterans and first responders who come through their program as my small way to saying thank you to them and everyone at America’s VetDogs.”

KLĒNR uses natural, organic elements in all their products that are naturally scented, using only scent with essential oils or other plant extracts. Any colorants in the soaps are herbs, herbal extracts, clays, and or mineral compounds. No man-made harmful chemicals.

Every veteran and first responder accepted into the service dog program joins America’s VetDogs at their campus in Smithtown, NY where they learn to bond with and train with their new service dog. Now, KLĒNR soap is an essential part of that experience and can be found in all 20 student rooms, ensuring each participant enjoys quality self-care during their stay.

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one service dog with a veteran or first responder but there is never a charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs depends on the generosity of individuals, corporations, and in-kind donations to support its mission of providing service dogs to those in need. Learn more about America’s VetDogs or the Guide Dog Foundation by visiting VetDogs.org or GuideDog.org.

About America’s VetDogs

Since 2003, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

