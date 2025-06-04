New York, USA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market to Cross USD 13 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The AI in remote patient monitoring market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and lifestyle-related disorders. This momentum is further boosted by a rise in product innovation, growing global investments in digital health infrastructure, and a heightened focus on proactive, data-centric healthcare approaches. These trends are anticipated to significantly accelerate the expansion of the AI-enabled RPM market throughout the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight’s AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading AI in remote patient monitoring companies’ market shares, challenges, AI in remote patient monitoring market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market AI in remote patient monitoring companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global AI in remote patient monitoring market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the AI in remote patient monitoring market, the devices category held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Notable AI in remote patient monitoring companies such as Medtronic, iRhythm Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Apple Inc., AliveCor Inc., Biofourmis, Optum, Inc., Headspace Health, Withings, NeuroRPM Inc., Caretaker Medical, Implicity, Stryker, Biobeat, and several others are currently operating in the AI in remote patient monitoring market.

In September 2024, iRhythm Technologies announced the Japanese regulatory approval of the zio® ECG monitoring system, the first product to deliver arrhythmia monitoring service utilizing artificial intelligence.

In April 2024, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced a strategic partnership to integrate smartQare's advanced solution, viQtor, with Philips' world-leading clinical patient monitoring platforms. This collaboration aims to enable the next generation of continuous patient monitoring both in and out of the hospital, starting in Europe.

AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing remote patient monitoring (RPM) by enabling real-time, continuous health surveillance outside of traditional clinical settings. Through wearable devices and connected sensors, AI algorithms can analyze vital signs, detect anomalies, and predict potential health deterioration before symptoms become critical. This proactive approach allows for early interventions, reduces hospital readmissions, and improves chronic disease management, particularly for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and COPD. By automating data analysis and triage, AI also significantly reduces the burden on healthcare professionals, allowing them to focus on patients who need urgent attention.

Furthermore, AI-driven RPM fosters personalized care by learning from individual patient data over time. Machine learning models can adapt to each patient’s unique health patterns, improving the accuracy of predictions and enabling tailored treatment plans. Natural language processing (NLP) tools can also interpret patient-reported symptoms via apps or voice interfaces, enriching the clinical picture. As AI technologies evolve, their integration into RPM systems is expected to enhance accessibility, especially in rural or underserved areas, bridging gaps in healthcare delivery while maintaining cost-efficiency and high-quality care.





AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Insights

North America is projected to lead the AI in remote patient monitoring market from 2025 to 2032. This dominance is largely driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, a robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital health technologies, and supportive government initiatives. The region also benefits from significant investments in digital health and the extensive use of wearable and connected medical devices.

The rising incidence of cancer in the U.S. and Canada is fueling the demand for continuous, home-based care solutions. This trend is accelerating the adoption of AI-driven remote patient monitoring, which enhances treatment management, symptom tracking, and patient outcomes outside traditional healthcare settings.

Additionally, the increasing rates of cardiovascular diseases and related risk factors are heightening the need for ongoing and efficient monitoring solutions. AI-powered remote monitoring enables early detection, real-time intervention, and personalized care for heart patients, particularly in aging populations, thereby reducing complications and improving outcomes.

Together, these factors create a favorable landscape for market expansion, solidifying North America’s position as the leading region in the AI-based remote patient monitoring market throughout the forecast period.

AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Dynamics

The AI in remote patient monitoring market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the convergence of advanced technologies, shifting healthcare models, and an increasing emphasis on personalized care. Artificial Intelligence is enhancing RPM systems by enabling real-time data analysis, predictive analytics, and automation, thereby helping providers manage chronic diseases, post-operative care, and elderly patients more effectively. AI algorithms can analyze vast volumes of patient data from wearable devices and home-based monitoring systems, identifying anomalies and alerting care teams before a crisis occurs. This proactive capability is fueling demand, particularly in value-based care models where preventing hospital readmissions is key.

One of the primary drivers of this market is the global increase in chronic diseases and aging populations, which has led to an urgent need for continuous and cost-effective patient monitoring. AI-based RPM solutions not only reduce the burden on healthcare systems but also empower patients to manage their conditions better. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated adoption, normalizing virtual care and remote diagnostics. This shift has continued post-pandemic, with healthcare providers and payers increasingly investing in AI-driven tools to support hybrid care models and decentralize service delivery.

However, the market is not without its challenges. Data privacy, regulatory hurdles, and interoperability issues are key barriers to widespread adoption. The effectiveness of AI algorithms depends heavily on access to high-quality, diverse datasets, and data silos across healthcare institutions can limit this. Additionally, regulatory frameworks are still evolving to keep pace with AI's rapid advancement, and there's ongoing scrutiny about algorithmic bias and accountability. Addressing these challenges is crucial for building trust among clinicians and patients alike.

On the competitive front, the market is witnessing intense innovation and strategic partnerships among tech firms, medtech companies, and healthcare providers. Startups are emerging with specialized AI capabilities in areas like arrhythmia detection, diabetic monitoring, and mental health assessment, while major players are integrating AI into their existing RPM platforms. Cloud infrastructure providers and AI-as-a-service vendors are also playing a key role in scaling solutions across geographies.

Looking ahead, the AI in RPM market is expected to experience sustained growth, driven by advances in sensor technology, 5G connectivity, and federated learning models that allow privacy-preserving data sharing. As AI becomes more explainable and transparent, its integration into clinical workflows will deepen, making remote monitoring an integral part of mainstream healthcare delivery.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market CAGR ~27% AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size by 2032 USD 13.1 Billion Key AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Medtronic, iRhythm Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Apple Inc., AliveCor Inc., Biofourmis, Optum, Inc., Headspace Health, Withings, NeuroRPM Inc., Caretaker Medical, Implicity, Stryker, Biobeat, among others

AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Assessment

AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation By Product Type: Devices, Software, and Services AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation By Application: Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorder, Lifestyle Disorders, and Others AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Homecare Setting AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report Introduction 2 AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Key Factors Analysis 6 AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Layout 8 AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

