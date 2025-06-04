Mountain America Credit Union Welcomes Rob Brough as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced marketing leader joins credit union, bringing decades of strategic expertise and a passion for purpose-driven community impact

SANDY, Utah, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has announced the appointment of Rob Brough as its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer. He succeeds Sharon Cook, who recently retired after more than 15 years of visionary leadership and impactful contributions to the organization’s growth and member experience.

Brough brings with him nearly 30 years of experience in marketing, communications and community involvement. Most recently, he served as executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications at Zions Bank, where he led marketing, branding, digital strategy, and community outreach across a 10-state region. In 2021, he was named CXO of the Year by Utah Business Magazine.

“Rob’s track record of purpose-driven marketing, deep roots in community involvement and strong leadership make him the ideal person to build upon a legacy defined by innovation, integrity, and lasting impact,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rob to Mountain America and confident that his vision will further elevate how we connect with members, employees, and the community.”

Mountain America’s marketing team plays a strategic role in the organization beyond traditional campaigns to share the credit union’s story, build trust, and promote the meaningful experiences that define the brand. The marketing team at Mountain America is integral to bringing the credit union’s mission, vision and values to life.

“I have long appreciated the commitment I see from Mountain America to make a difference for members, for the community, and for employees,” Brough said. “I also have a tremendous amount of respect for those I have come to know from Mountain America over the years and admire the quality of marketing activity I have consistently seen from the marketing team. I am truly energized by this opportunity to join the Mountain America team and look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to build on the successes of the past and grow together into the future.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Brough is active in community service. He serves as the chair of the Hale Centre Theatre board of trustees, a Mountain America community partner, and holds leadership or advisory roles with the South Valley Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association, Utah Sports Commission, Fredette Family Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

