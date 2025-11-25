Mountain America Teams Up with Weber State Athletics to Fight Food Insecurity for Ogden Students

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union contributed $6,000 to the Ogden School Foundation through the 2025 Mountain America Sacks initiative. This marks the third consecutive year the credit union has partnered with the Weber State University (WSU) football team for this program, pledging $250 for every defensive sack—funding that directly supports students and families experiencing food insecurity.

On November 22, Mountain America presented a $6,000 donation to Brynn Murdock, executive director of the Ogden School Foundation. The funds will reinforce the foundation’s efforts to provide reliable access to food by supplying stocked backpacks and essential pantry staples to students throughout the community.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting the Ogden School Foundation and its mission to ensure students have the nutrition they need to thrive,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America. “Our ongoing collaboration with the WSU football team reflects our commitment to strengthening the communities we serve.”

Murdock expressed appreciation for the continued partnership, noting its meaningful impact on local students. “Mountain America’s generosity allows us to better meet the needs of the children and families we serve,” she said. “By helping remove basic barriers, they enable students to stay focused and succeed in school. We truly value their steadfast support and dedication to our community.”

