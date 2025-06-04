RYTHM Premium Cannabis Brings Back The Miracle in Mundelein for a Third Year with Legal On-Site Cannabis Consumption and a Star-Studded Lineup

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, De La Soul, Umphrey’s McGee, Dark Star Orchestra and more are scheduled to headline the two-day event

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries and RYTHM Premium Cannabis , today announced the return of The Miracle in Mundelein, a first-of-its-kind cannabis and music festival featuring legal on-site cannabis consumption. Presented by RYTHM , Dayglo Presents, and Deep Cut , alongside partners Señorita THC Margarita , RISE Dispensaries, the third annual event will take place September 6 and 7, 2025, across from RISE in Mundelein, Illinois.

Building on the momentum of its groundbreaking debut in 2023 and an expanded sophomore year in 2024, The Miracle in Mundelein continues to redefine the live event landscape by bringing together top-tier musical performances and the freedom to consume cannabis in a celebratory, legal, and community-centered environment.

This year’s stacked lineup features GRAMMY-winning reggae icon Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, legendary hip-hop pioneers De La Soul, progressive jam rock favorites and Midwest natives Umphrey’s McGee (with a special full show with one set of originals, and a Pink Floyd closing set), and a marathon set by Dark Star Orchestra. Additional surprise artists and programming will be announced later.

Attendees can expect immersive, cannabis-friendly experiences powered by RYTHM, including dab bars and joint rolling stations featuring premium RYTHM concentrates and flower. Guests can also visit the Señorita THC Margarita Cabana Club and other creative activations hosted by leading cannabis and lifestyle brands. Concertgoers are encouraged to purchase their cannabis at RISE Mundelein (1325 Armour Blvd, Mundelein, IL) or bring their own supply in accordance with event guidelines, which will be posted on www.themiracleconcert.com.

“The Miracle in Mundelein represents the kind of cultural shift we’ve long championed, where cannabis, music and community come together in a legal, responsible, and positive way,” said Ben Kovler, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Green Thumb Industries. “Consumer demand for cannabis experiences is rising. This event is truly a testament to the power of this plant to unite people and create a high energy music experience like no other. We’re proud to bring The Miracle back for a third year with a lineup that celebrates the powerful connection between cannabis, music and culture.”

Peter Shapiro, Founder of Dayglo Presents, added, “We’ve always believed cannabis deserves a seat at the table when it comes to live entertainment. The Miracle proves it’s possible to gather responsibly and joyfully, and this year’s edition will raise the bar again.”

Michael Berg, Founder of Deep Cut, commented, “The 2025 lineup represents a perfect harmony between cannabis culture and a diverse range of associated music subcultures, including reggae, hip-hop, and jam bands. The Miracle is a tribute to the roots of both movements. Three years ago, we set out to demonstrate to the world that we can do this responsibly, and we're all honored to continue proving that our shared industries are capable of pushing these boundaries forward successfully.”

The Miracle in Mundelein will take place at 1255 Armour Blvd, Mundelein, IL 60060, near RISE Mundelein. The event is strictly 21+.

General admission and VIP tickets will be available starting Friday, June 6 at 12:00 pm CST at www.themiracleconcert.com . Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees start at $59 for single day general admission, $113 for two-day general admission, $159 for single day VIP pass and $313 for two-day VIP pass.

For more information, visit www.themiracleconcert.com .

THE MIRACLE IN MUNDELEIN LINEUP

Saturday, September 6

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

De La Soul

Oma

DJ Papa G

Sunday, September 7

Umphrey’s McGee (with a special Pink Floyd closing set)

Dark Star Orchestra

Karina Rykman

DJ Airwolf

