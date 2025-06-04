Colliers partners with global infrastructure investment bank

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, D.C., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Astris Infrastructure, LLC (“Astris Finance”), a global investment banking firm specializing in infrastructure and energy transition. Under Colliers’ unique partnership model, the senior leadership of Astris Finance, along with nine senior team members who will become partners, will retain significant ownership in the business. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Astris Finance has 65 professionals across nine offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The firm provides strategic and transaction advisory services including M&A, project finance, and other long-term capital raising to the world’s leading developers and investors in transportation, renewable energy, power generation and distribution, as well as digital and social infrastructure. Over the past three years, Astris Finance has ranked among the top three financial advisors in the IJ Global Renewables League Tables by number of transactions closed globally – and first at the European level. To date, the firm has advised on more than 400 transactions totaling over $60 billion in investment.

“Colliers manages more than $25 billion of energy transition and other infrastructure assets through our Investment Management segment and we deliver comprehensive technical design and consulting services to the same sectors through our Engineering segment,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Colliers. “With Astris Finance, we significantly expand our investment banking capabilities, allowing us to better serve institutional clients and capitalize on the growing global demand for infrastructure that supports urbanization, energy security, and decarbonization.”

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve built Astris Finance into a leading global advisor in the infrastructure and energy transition space,” said Fabrice Henry, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Astris Finance. “Partnering with Colliers, a global leader in professional services with a strong track record, deep institutional credibility, and long-standing relationships in our sector, is a natural next step in accelerating our growth. Together, we will expand our reach, broaden our advisory capabilities, and unlock new opportunities to serve our clients around the world. We couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead.”

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Astris Finance

Astris Finance is an investment banking firm with a 25-year track record in infrastructure and energy transition. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company has offices in Mexico, Bogota and São Paulo in the Americas; Paris, Madrid and Munich in Europe; and Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City in Southeast Asia. Astris Finance is currently working as the mandated financial advisor on a pipeline of 50+ M&A and financing deals across the Americas, Europe and Asia, representing an aggregate investment of more than US$15 billion in a variety of sectors including renewable and clean conventional energy, transportation, environmental services, digital and social infrastructure.