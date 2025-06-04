BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2025.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2025, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

60 Cutter Mill Road

Suite 303

Great Neck, New York 11021

Telephone: (516) 466-3100

Email: investors@BRTapartments.com

www.BRTapartments.com