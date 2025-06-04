Investor Alert: Class Action Lawsuits Against General Motors, DocGo, Estée Lauder, and Axsome Therapeutics Survive Motions to Dismiss — Johnson Fistel, PLLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the following companies: General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL), and Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM).

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of General Motors Company against certain officers and directors.

If you are a long-term shareholder of General Motors, continuously holding your shares since February 24, 2021, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/general-motors-company-3

Recently, the securities class action survived a motion to dismiss. According to the Complaint, the General Motors Company is an automotive manufacturing company that designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts worldwide. The Company markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles' airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (ii) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles' airbag inflators; (iii) Cruise's AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than Defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (iv) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise's AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise's AV products were overstated; (v) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of DocGo Inc. against certain of its officers and directors. Recently, the securities class action complaint alleging false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information survived in part the motion to dismiss.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of the Company, continuously holding your shares since November 5, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/docgo-inc-2

Recently, the Court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss a shareholder class action complaint. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DocGo’s executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services, the very services contemplated by the Relocation Contract; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Estée Lauder, continuously holding shares since February 3, 2022, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/the-estee-lauder-companies-inc

Recently, the shareholder class action lawsuit against the company survived the Defendants’ motion to dismiss. The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors with unrealistic and materially false statements about market demand Estee's products and its inventory levels and that these statements concealed the truth about Estee's weakness in the market until, on May 3, 2023, Estee announced weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time. The price of Estee stock declined from $245.22 per share on May 2, 2023 to $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Axsome, continuously holding shares since May 10, 2021, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/axsome-therapeutics-inc

Recently, the shareholder class action lawsuit against the Company survived the defendants’ motion to dismiss. The class action complaint was filed against the company. The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Axsome’s chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07’s regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

