[Valneva SE] Declaration of shares and voting rights - May 2025

VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
May 31, 2025
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: June 5, 2025
| Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
170,188,190
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|186,313,236
| Double voting rights granted on 236,308 ordinary shares
Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (2,916,666 new ordinary shares issued)
| Between May 10 & May 26, 2025
On May 27, 2025
|186,188,914
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
