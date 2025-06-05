[Valneva SE] Declaration of shares and voting rights - May 2025

Declaration of shares and voting rights
May 31, 2025
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: June 5, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

170,188,190

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


 		186,313,236 Double voting rights granted on 236,308 ordinary shares

 

Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (2,916,666 new ordinary shares issued) 		Between May 10 & May 26, 2025

 

 

On May 27, 2025 		186,188,914

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

