AKWEL: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED

Champfromier, Wednesday, June 5, 2025

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA eligible), a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, has postponed its Annual General Meeting until after June 30.

Given that the audit of the 2024 annual financial statements is currently being finalised (see press releases dated April 30 and May 28, 2025), the regulatory deadlines for holding a General Meeting no later than 30 June 2025 cannot be met.

The Company will file a request for postponement with the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse and will inform the market of the new schedule as soon as possible.

Next press release: First-half 2025 sales, July 24, 2025, after close of trading.



AKWEL is an independent, family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris, and a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group draws on first-rate industrial and technological know-how in the application and transformation of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and in mechatronics integration.



Present in 20 countries on five continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.







Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP





Contact



AKWEL

Benoit Coutier - Chief Financial Officer - Tel: +33 4 50 56 98 68

EKNO - Press relations

Jean-Marc Atlan - jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr - Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44

ACTUS - Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux - akwel@actus.fr - Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

