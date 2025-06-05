Press Release

Atos to deliver key IT services and applications for UEFA Nations League Finals™ 2025

Paris, France – 5 June, 2025 – Atos, the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football, will deliver key IT services and applications support for the UEFA Nations League Finals™(UNLF) 2025, taking place from June 4 to June 8, 2025, in Germany. Atos’ expertise will once again support hundreds of millions of fans worldwide to share the electrifying experience of one of the highest profile football tournaments.

To provide the best experience for all stakeholders, from the European football family to fans and media, Atos will be responsible for managing core IT planning and operations systems all requiring the highest level of reliability, efficiency and security. These solutions include:

Event Management systems including accreditation, access control solutions, competitions solutions, radio communication and service desk services.

Diffusion system like the football service platform, the mobile app, the website including some embedded gaming functionalities such as match predictor and quiz about competitions.

End-to-end cybersecurity services, from compliance and threat intelligence to on-the-ground and hybrid-cloud security.





Since the inception of their partnership in 2022, Atos have assisted UEFA on a day-to-day basis to manage, improve, and optimize its complex technology landscape and in facing new technology challenges. In a new data consumption era, large sport associations need to keep pace with the expectations of their audiences, especially the youth fan base, who are craving for more personalization, technology and data, engagement and real-time information. To meet these challenges, Atos and UEFA have been striving to continuously introduce innovations driving immersive fan experiences with secure, real-time data and deliver best-in class, AI-powered IT solutions.

Atos, helped make the UEFA EURO 2024™ a tremendous success, supporting over 200 applications, over 6 million app download, almost 1.3 billion email and app push notifications, and a cumulated live audience of over 5 billion. Atos and UEFA also introduced innovative applications like the Football Service Platform, providing data and statistics such as results, line-ups, live match events, players status and ranking of all UEFA teams, transforming all stakeholders’ experience.

The entire Atos team, from the IT Command Center of UEFA in Nyon (Switzerland) to the delivery centers in Madrid and Barcelona (Spain), as well as Egypt, Poland, Romania and France are committed on daily basis to making sure UEFA is well-prepared to deliver exceptional experiences to fans around the world.

"We are excited to feel the competition pressure building up as we enter the last stages of UEFA Nations League preparation. Our team is working tirelessly to make sure we once again deliver a secure, flawless and innovative service to UEFA and provide all football fans with an unforgettable tournament experience." said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events.

“Since the beginning of our partnership with Atos in 2022, we have been making advances in the quality of services we are introducing and providing to all the Football stakeholders. We are confident that the 2025 edition of the Nations League will once again leverage the most advanced technologies to provide all football fans an amazing experience”, stated Hosni Ajala, Chief of ICT at UEFA.

Atos has been serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division (“Major Events”) for over 3 decades, giving it an unmatched experience and the flexibility to serve its customers regardless of their exposure, size and scale. From global events to local competitions, Atos consistently strives to deliver technology excellence to its entire customer base.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2002 and is the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committees, as well as the official Digital partner for Special Olympics International. The company is also the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football. Most recently, Atos has been instrumental in delivering successful leading-edge IT services for iconic events such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 or inspiring events such as Invictus Games Vancouver 2025 or the Special Olympics Torino Winter Games 2025.

To learn more about Atos solutions for sporting events and major events, visit Atos Major event.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot – laurent.massicot@atos.net – 33 (0)7 69 48 01 80

Attachment