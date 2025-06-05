MEME Coins Inc. Closes Acquisition of 1 Billion Dogecoin Cash (DOG) Tokens from Tipestry Inc.

Mesquite, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 5, 2025 – Mesquite, NV — Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTC: CBDS) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, MEME Coins Inc., has successfully closed the acquisition of 1 billion DogeCoin Cash (CRYPTO:DOG) from Tipestry Inc., a social blockchain company. The transaction, which was completed yesterday, involved the issuance of 125,000 preferred shares of MEME Coins Inc., under a revised agreement from the originally proposed 500,000 shares.



“This marks a major milestone in MEME Coins Inc.’s strategy to secure high-value digital assets as we build out our blockchain-based ecosystem,” said a CBDS company representative. “DOG tokens have the potential to be a strong utility and community asset, and we’re excited to bring them into our platform.”



On-Chain Verification



The 1 billion DOG tokens can be publicly verified on the Binance Smart Chain here:

https://bscscan.com/token/0x9596a56c73CA6f50CBd05cB8D85865F75659dC78?a=0xc0766d4650dc6caf39c32629b1f6d198adb336aa



This acquisition underscores MEME Coins Inc.’s commitment to long-term digital asset value and transparent token management as well as increasing CBDS’ DOG holdings to 1,600,000,000 tokens.



The original transaction announcement may be viewed here:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CBDS/news/Dogecoin-Cash-Inc-Subsidiary-MEME-Coins-Inc-Acquires-1-Billion-DOG-Tokens-from-Tipestry-Inc?e&id=3184184



About Dogecoin Cash Inc.



Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as focusing on blockchain innovation and developing blockchain-based infrastructure and digital asset initiatives. Its subsidiary, MEME Coins Inc., currently holds DOG tokens as its sole digital asset and is an emerging platform focused on meme-based cryptocurrency innovation, token utility, and social crypto applications.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC. Dogecoin Cash Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information: info@cbds.com