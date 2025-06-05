Tyton Partners Releases Choose to Learn 2025: K–12’s Age of Experimentation as Parent Demand Fuels Growth in School Choice

BOSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on the education sector, today released its latest report, Choose to Learn 2025: K–12’s Age of Experimentation. This nationally recognized publication is the third installment in a multi-year research series supported by the Walton Family Foundation and Stand Together Trust. The report explores how evolving parent preferences, increased school choice policies, and rising demand for safer, values-aligned, and personalized learning experiences are prompting a wave of experimentation across the K–12 landscape.

The research draws on insights from more than 1,600 “Activated” parents, those who switched their child’s primary school, and dozens of education providers and intermediaries. It reveals that families are no longer reacting to crises alone. They are seeking purpose-fit learning environments and are willing to make repeated changes to find them.

“This moment reflects a major shift in how families think about education, as a deeply personal decision,” said Christian Lehr, Director at Tyton Partners and co-author of the report. “Our findings underscore the importance of meeting parents with the clear pathways, quality options, and support they deserve to make confident choices.”

Key Findings

Parent-led experimentation is shifting enrollment. Nearly 1 in 4 families now enroll at least one child outside their local public district, signaling a lasting move toward alternatives.

Safety and relevance drive school switches. Parents cite school safety and real-world learning as top reasons for leaving traditional schools.

Home-based models offer stability. Homeschooling and virtual school families report higher satisfaction and are less likely to switch again.

Frequent switching signals unmet needs. Forty percent of Activated parents plan to change schools again soon, reflecting a gap between priorities and current options.

Parents lack decision support. Though interest in Navigators is growing, most parents still rely on personal networks. Only 43% have used one—despite the segment's $4B potential.

The report underscores a clear call to action for providers, policymakers, and funders: invest in models and systems that meet the evolving needs of today’s K–12 families and recognize that quality decision support is essential to making school choice meaningful and effective.

Choose to Learn 2025: K–12’s Age of Experimentation is the latest installment in Tyton’s multi-year research series on parent demand and school choice dynamics.

Read the full Choose to Learn 2025: K–12’s Age of Experimentation report here.

