Attention Craft Beer Fans! Tilray Beverages Highlights Boldest Brews For Summer

ATLANTA, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, is turning up the heat this summer with a bold lineup of craft beers from its renowned breweries—Atwater Brewery, Blue Point Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Montauk Brewing, Shock Top, SweetWater Brewing Co., Terrapin Beer Co., and Widmer Brother’s Brewing. These fresh brews are crafted to complement every sun-soaked adventure, from beachside lounging to backyard BBQs.

“Summer is the perfect time to embrace crisp, sessionable brews with bright flavors,” said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer at Tilray Beverages. “Our breweries have poured passion and creativity into these offerings, ensuring craft lovers can enjoy something fresh and exciting all season long.”

This year's standout releases include:

Montauk Brewing’s Summer Ale—The official beer of summer in Montauk! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat gives this brew a bold, yet refreshing, finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be - celebrated with Montauk Summer Ale.







SweetWater Brewing Co.’s Dive Beer—Dive Beer – the no-frills, all-chills lager that’s as laid back as your favorite local dive. This ain't your fancy-pants craft beer; it’s a cool crusher, at just 4.0% ABV, perfect for summer when the only thing on your agenda is good times with your buds.







Shock Top’s Lemonade Shandy—Bursting with lemonade citrus and sweetness, this wheat ale is the brew for those who love to sip, chill and soak up the sun and drink it too.







Blue Point Brewing’s Paloma Sour—Brewed with grapefruit, lime, and a hint of sea salt, Paloma Sour is ready for your summer festivities and beyond. Notes of margarita mixer, agave nectar, and salt on the rim bring a zesty twist to our 7.4% ABV Sour Ale.







Breckenridge Brewery’s Summer Cerveza—With 5% ABV, a touch of sea salt, and a splash of lime, it strikes the ideal balance between cool mountain air and warm sunshine. Whether you’re swapping trail stories by the fire or lounging in a backyard hammock, Summer Cerveza keeps the good times flowing.







Atwater Brewery’s Fruit Guru—A popsicle inspired burst of fruit punch that is nothing short of refreshing. Introducing Fruit Guru, True Blue in color, this beer is refreshing as a Sunday afternoon victory.







Runner’s High Non-Alcoholic Raspberry Wheat—Handcrafted with a passion for progression, using medium-bodied hazy wheat brew then well-rounded with all-natural raspberry flavor. Elevated with aromatic terpenes for a hop-like depth and character.







Terrapin Beer Co.’s Sunray Wheat—Sunray Wheat Beer is back, marking the celebration of Terraprint, our effort to offset our environmental footprint and increase our community impact. Brewed with the power from over 700 solar panels on the roof of our brewery in Athens, Georgia, this beer tastes as good as renewable resources feel.







Widmer Brother Brewing’s Wildberry Hefe—Plump, sweet and delicious, our berries are picked at their peak of flavor and combined lovingly with our signature wheat beer to capture the true taste of summer in a can. Refreshingly smooth and fruity, Wildberry Hefe creates a unique drinking experience that can only come from that magical place where the berries live and grow.







The products mentioned are developed in accordance with American Beverage Crafts, Atwater Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Co., Breckenridge Brewery, Montauk Brewing Company, Shock Top, SweetWater Brewing Co., Terrapin Beer Co., and Widmer Brother’s Brewing. For more information, check out each brand’s website and dive deeper into a world of flavors just in time for the Fall season. 21+ Always enjoy responsibly.

