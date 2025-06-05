Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Exploration Results at Boumadine, Extends Imariren Zone to 0.7km and Adds 4 New Regional Permits

MONTREAL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 - 2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the Imariren mineralized trend by 400 meters (“m”), confirming high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend. In addition, Aya is pleased to announce the addition of four (4) new permits to the west, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint by 15.7% to over 314.5 square kilometers (“km2”).

Highlights1

  • High-Grade Intercepts on the Boumadine Main Trend:
    • BOU-DD25-516 intercepted 5,373 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 0.5m (66.7 g/t gold (“Au”), 111 g/t silver (“Ag”), 1.6% zinc (“Zn”), 1.0% lead (“Pb”) and 0.1% copper (“Cu”) and 114 g/t AgEq over 9.0m (1.24 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.2% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu)
    • BOU-DD25-513 intercepted 591 g/t AgEq over 1.8m (5.19 g/t Au, 118 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.5% Cu) and 698 g/t AgEq over 2.9m (5.52 g/t Au, 109 g/t Ag, 5.2% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.3% Cu)
    • BOU-DD24-465 intercepted 199 g/t AgEq over 10.6m (0.48 g/t Au, 81 g/t Ag, 2.0% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 0.02% Cu)
  • High-Grade Intercepts on the Tizi Zone:
    • BOU-DD24-478 intercepted 460 g/t AgEq over 3.3m (4.61 g/t Au, 75 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu)
    • BOU-DD24-474 intercepted 302 g/t AgEq over 4.0m (2.38 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.1% Cu)
  • Extension of the Imariren Strike Length to 0.7km:
    • BOU-DD25-509 intercepted 296 g/t AgEq over 9.3m (2.18 g/t Au, 62 g/t Ag, 1.5% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 1.6m at 897 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD25-504 intercepted 349 g/t AgEq over 6.6m (3.69 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.05% Cu), including 1.2m at 851 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD25-511 intercepted 449 g/t AgEq over 4.9m (1.95 g/t Au, 270 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu)
  • Acquired one (1) mining licence and three (3) exploration permits totaling 42.9 km2 in the Boumadine area (Figure 3).
  • Completed 72,044m of drilling at Boumadine so far in 2025.

1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

Today’s high-grade drill exploration results highlight the scale and continuity of Boumadine and mark a significant step in unlocking its full potential,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “High-grade holes BOU-DD25-513 and BOU-DD25-516 confirm strong continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend at depth—this is the backbone of the deposit and will form the foundation of our upcoming PEA. Drilling continues to expand the footprint, with extensions to the north at Imariren and new intercepts at depth on the parallel Tizi structure. Boumadine continues to demonstrate the potential to become a large-scale, high-grade deposit with mineralization open in all directions. With four new permits secured, a consolidated 314 km² land package, and exploration rights over 600 km², we are in a strong position to continue creating value.”

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.
Section
Zone
FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD24-3875000NBoumadine378.3381.00.372972.70.03.73.274497
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine173.7178.30.20734.60.11.34.9178248
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine205.0212.40.69337.40.00.50.8289126
BOU-DD24-4537025NBoumadine164.4169.62.68385.20.20.20.712284
Including164.4168.13.44453.70.20.10.214341
BOU-DD24-4659050NBoumadine128.8139.40.488110.60.01.32.09199
BOU-DD24-4723477600Tizi125.8128.73.78292.90.10.71.817394
BOU-DD24-47310250NBoumadine282.7288.11.48545.40.11.11.76243
BOU-DD24-4743477600Tizi48.052.02.38374.00.00.62.556302
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine359.2369.30.945010.10.11.01.46189
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine405.4407.15.622571.70.40.33.56820
BOU-DD24-4783477600Tizi459.4462.74.61753.30.10.10.511460
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren350.5352.24.811431.70.30.10.27549
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine483.1486.53.362253.40.10.10.02502
BOU-MP24-0153478300East-West475.0476.60.057741.60.10.10.14788
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine423.0431.01.19168.00.00.21.13142
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren184.6190.81.93186.20.10.10.93201
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren93.099.01.73486.00.10.20.516210
Including93.696.03.78932.40.20.10.215413
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren192.5200.11.6877.60.10.00.06146
BOU-DD25-5029250NBoumadine161.5169.30.99267.80.10.43.017191
Including161.5162.73.06951.20.31.515.110763
BOU-DD25-50410050NImariren141.0147.63.69466.60.10.20.33349
Including141.0142.210.34371.20.00.10.13851
BOU-DD25-5069850NBoumadine297.3302.33.19485.00.10.10.12312
Including297.3299.54.45502.20.10.00.12413
BOU-DD25-5079850NBoumadine487.0493.21.74136.20.10.00.02156
BOU-DD25-50810050NImariren227.0228.64.981431.60.30.22.53619
BOU-DD25-50910050NImariren282.1291.42.18629.30.10.71.52296
Including289.8291.47.162151.60.50.23.23897
BOU-DD25-51110050NImariren311.1316.01.952704.90.10.10.68449
BOU-DD25-51210050NImariren338.0339.015.8611.00.00.10.341247
BOU-DD25-5139850NBoumadine365.3367.15.191181.80.50.21.02591
BOU-DD25-5139850NBoumadine374.8377.75.521092.90.30.25.24698
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine498.0507.01.2469.00.10.10.22114
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine648.5649.066.661110.50.11.01.665373
             

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag

Figure 1 - Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2025 Drill Holes

Carte des forage de Boumdine_ENG_V2

Figure 2 - Boumadine Property Surface Plan with 2025 Drill Holes

Forage régional_ENG_V3

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 140 diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 31 reverse circulation holes (“RC”) and 11 multi-purpose drill holes (“MP”) totaling 72,044m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1, Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi, Imariren as well as on some regional targets. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-530 (Table 1, Figure 3, and Appendix 1).

Results received so far in 2025, including hole BOU-DD24-465, BOU-DD25-513 and BOU-DD25-516, confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today’s results, with BOU-DD25-504, BOU-DD25-509 and BOU-DD25-511, also confirm the continuity of the Imariren Zone and extend Tizi mineralization to 0.7km. The Imariren Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-MP24-015 returned high-grade silver results including 774 g/t Ag over 1.6m in an east-west structure.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Figures 4 shows the newly acquired permits expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint by 15.7% to over 314.5 km2.

Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results

Highlight- carte de surface_ENG

Figure 4 – Surface Map of Boumadine Property with Apparent Conductivity at 175Hz and New Permits

Permis Boumadine_ENG_V5

Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized 6 drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling will focus along the Main Trend and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every meter in some chip trays stored on site. A split sample representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilograms is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
  

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “continuity”, “confirm”, “continue”, “potential”, ‘advance”, “targets”, “confirming”, “potential”, “advancing”, “expand”, “belief”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.
Section
Zone
FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD24-3675200NBoumadine604.0604.60.47640.60.00.11.2417142
BOU-DD24-3675200NBoumadine620.7622.70.33262.00.00.10.44665
BOU-DD24-3675200NBoumadine624.5625.00.28240.50.00.10.21452
BOU-DD24-3775000NNSR0.0654.30.000654.30.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3785000NNSR0.0568.10.000568.10.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-379Sud1NSR0.0525.00.000525.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-380Sud1NSR0.0597.00.000597.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3815200NBoumadine585.7586.31.14160.60.00.00.034107
BOU-DD24-3825200NNSR0.0566.60.000566.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3835000NBoumadine457.0458.00.61441.00.00.00.0493
BOU-DD24-3835000NBoumadine488.5490.40.63701.90.00.31.245159
BOU-DD24-384Sud1NSR0.0219.80.000219.80.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-385Sud1NSR0.0799.60.000799.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3865200NNSR0.0158.60.000158.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-3875000NBoumadine378.3381.00.372972.70.03.73.274497
BOU-DD24-419West_MagNSR0.0466.00.000466.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4306000NBoumadine108.0110.00.4142.00.00.00.0338
BOU-DD24-4306000NBoumadine183.8184.70.0320.90.60.00.0154
BOU-DD24-4306000NBoumadine187.5188.30.0340.80.90.10.0686
BOU-DD24-4306000NBoumadine448.0449.00.5231.00.00.10.1549
BOU-DD24-4306000NBoumadine1,007.01,008.00.41151.00.00.00.0348
BOU-DD24-4306000NBoumadine1,015.01,016.00.48471.00.00.40.19101
BOU-DD24-433East-WestNSR0.0534.70.000534.70.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4353478300Tizi37.838.40.14380.60.01.02.810144
BOU-DD24-4353478300Tizi333.3333.80.30350.50.10.50.7295
BOU-DD24-4353478300Tizi334.7335.60.30460.90.10.50.92109
BOU-DD24-4386400NBoumadine134.2138.00.22783.80.00.83.61,065229
BOU-DD24-4386400NBoumadine141.3146.00.44794.70.01.01.5256182
Including141.3142.30.862481.00.04.03.7619517
BOU-DD24-4386400NBoumadine148.8150.50.47211.70.00.10.15864
BOU-DD24-4386400NBoumadine153.0154.00.7491.00.00.10.116576
BOU-DD24-4386400NBoumadine158.0159.10.46791.10.00.44.4279240
BOU-DD24-4386400NBoumadine165.0165.70.08830.70.40.53.321215
BOU-DD24-4386400NBoumadine169.2171.00.85351.80.11.42.748206
BOU-DD24-441West_Sect2NSR0.0701.60.000701.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine149.2150.00.911050.80.10.68.727412
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine156.7157.41.06740.70.11.14.2346299
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine162.0163.00.47231.00.00.50.73289
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine163.8164.70.54570.90.00.52.4288176
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine173.7178.30.20734.60.11.34.9178248
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine181.3181.91.29700.60.01.62.5159275
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine186.0187.00.54281.00.00.12.335132
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine189.0190.01.41901.00.01.34.315339
BOU-DD24-4426425NBoumadine205.0212.40.69337.40.00.50.8289126
BOU-DD24-4436400NBoumadine228.3230.40.87362.10.00.41.63155
BOU-DD24-4436400NBoumadine231.3232.20.50300.90.00.40.8398
BOU-DD24-4436400NBoumadine270.9271.40.42720.50.00.91.96174
BOU-DD24-4436400NBoumadine279.0280.00.99401.00.00.65.14257
BOU-DD24-444West_Sect2NSR0.0593.30.000593.30.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-445West_Sect2NSR0.0614.40.000614.40.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-446West_Sect2NSR0.0633.00.000633.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4537025NBoumadine162.4163.40.6661.00.00.10.1264
BOU-DD24-4537025NBoumadine164.4169.62.68385.20.20.20.712284
Including164.4168.13.44453.70.20.10.214341
BOU-DD24-454EastTarget1NSR0.0498.00.000498.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-457West_Sect2NSR0.0675.00.000675.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-458West_Sect2NSR0.0603.00.000603.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-459West_Sect3NSR0.0621.00.000621.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-461EastTarget1New128.0129.02.0111.00.00.00.04161
BOU-DD24-462West_Sect3NSR0.0597.00.000597.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-463EastTarget1New695.0696.00.03611.01.50.10.06192
BOU-DD24-4643477600Tizi126.4127.00.51550.60.00.42.121155
BOU-DD24-4659050NBoumadine123.9124.90.18541.00.00.10.11075
BOU-DD24-4659050Ninc135.0137.10.961282.10.02.53.911362
BOU-DD24-4659050NBoumadine128.8139.40.488110.60.01.32.09199
BOU-DD24-4663477600Tizi50.851.60.5030.80.00.00.11045
BOU-DD24-4663477600Tizi61.264.52.11873.30.10.40.127268
Including61.863.24.411461.40.10.20.147509
BOU-DD24-4663477600Tizi193.2195.10.43361.90.00.64.08186
BOU-DD24-4663477600Tizi206.3207.30.9081.00.00.12.55145
BOU-DD24-4677650NNSR0.0413.50.000413.50.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-46810250NBoumadine137.0137.60.33520.60.01.82.48183
BOU-DD24-469EastTarget1NSR0.0614.00.000614.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-47010250NBoumadine166.3167.32.77201.00.00.81.412292
BOU-DD24-47010250NBoumadine173.0174.00.9141.00.10.20.94107
BOU-DD24-47010250NBoumadine324.3324.90.45330.60.00.71.74130
BOU-DD24-47110250NBoumadine219.0220.01.3691.00.00.10.13122
BOU-DD24-47110250NBoumadine246.8247.61.53660.80.10.51.55241
BOU-DD24-47110250NBoumadine259.7260.42.453040.70.38.216.3111,118
BOU-DD24-47110250NBoumadine294.2295.40.79181.20.00.12.11139
BOU-DD24-4723477600Tizi124.0125.00.8311.00.00.10.12572
BOU-DD24-4723477600Tizi125.8128.73.78292.90.10.71.817394
BOU-DD24-4723477600Tizi229.4230.02.37120.60.00.10.63216
BOU-DD24-47310250NBoumadine257.7258.70.5171.00.00.32.27109
BOU-DD24-47310250NBoumadine270.7271.71.23661.00.20.61.04214
BOU-DD24-47310250NBoumadine282.7288.11.48545.40.11.11.76243
BOU-DD24-47310250NBoumadine373.0374.00.46161.00.00.10.3262
BOU-DD24-4743477600Tizi48.052.02.38374.00.00.62.556302
BOU-DD24-4743477600Tizi77.277.80.39580.60.00.63.27182
BOU-DD24-4743477600Tizi312.3313.30.05701.00.01.01.37133
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine293.5294.20.31300.70.00.71.18101
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine305.0306.00.41221.00.00.30.4572
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine359.2369.30.945010.10.11.01.46189
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine382.3383.10.80300.80.00.71.84157
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine390.5391.40.71180.90.00.10.3885
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine398.0398.80.90150.80.00.20.2699
BOU-DD24-47510250NBoumadine405.4407.15.622571.70.40.33.56820
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine115.0116.00.5871.00.00.10.11758
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine292.0293.00.5161.00.00.10.3756
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine430.8431.60.38270.80.12.32.914188
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine432.4435.01.84142.60.00.61.37207
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine504.3508.42.33184.10.10.00.06212
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine512.2513.80.86141.60.10.22.25143
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine580.0581.00.40211.00.11.20.811105
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine597.7599.63.53631.90.20.23.111440
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine603.7604.20.80140.50.00.00.11880
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine606.0606.60.58120.60.00.00.01259
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine608.6612.41.08113.80.00.00.08101
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine625.8628.30.84152.50.00.20.21094
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine630.0631.00.5821.00.00.20.11153
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine731.9733.00.31231.10.00.31.85104
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine768.4769.00.57240.60.00.20.1679
BOU-DD24-4768275NBoumadine770.8772.00.57171.20.10.30.6590
BOU-DD24-4777650NNSR0.0507.00.000507.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4783477600Imariren67.168.23.491111.10.20.71.242451
BOU-DD24-4783477600Tizi459.4462.74.61753.30.10.10.511460
BOU-DD24-4793477600Imariren155.6156.11.60180.50.00.10.18149
BOU-DD24-4793477600Imariren185.0185.90.272770.90.10.10.010307
BOU-DD24-4793477600Imariren187.6188.30.07520.70.00.00.01059
BOU-DD24-4793477600Imariren222.1223.01.54250.90.10.10.113158
BOU-DD24-4793477600Imariren224.4225.30.5150.90.00.10.1648
BOU-DD24-4793477600Imariren231.0232.01.3121.00.00.00.03107
BOU-DD24-48010250NBoumadine368.0369.00.28341.00.01.42.42153
BOU-DD24-48010250NBoumadine430.7431.30.7630.60.00.20.4776
BOU-DD24-48010250NBoumadine686.9687.40.46460.50.01.41.562157
BOU-DD24-48110250NBoumadine514.4516.11.4911.70.00.00.06119
BOU-DD24-48110250NBoumadine519.2520.60.9411.40.00.00.0876
BOU-DD24-48110250NBoumadine521.2522.00.54370.80.10.10.0291
BOU-DD24-48110250NBoumadine562.8563.60.50130.80.00.20.8479
BOU-DD24-48110250NBoumadine564.4564.90.75210.50.00.22.01136
BOU-DD24-4829050NBoumadine181.8184.20.83282.40.00.81.810156
BOU-DD24-4829050NBoumadine217.0219.02.52222.00.20.20.349247
BOU-DD24-4829050NBoumadine316.2318.72.09212.50.00.00.020189
BOU-DD24-4829050NBoumadine321.3321.80.72420.50.00.52.579175
BOU-DD24-4829050NBoumadine339.8340.30.51280.50.00.20.61889
BOU-DD24-4829050NBoumadine421.3423.10.47641.80.14.10.88231
BOU-DD24-483EastTarget1NSR0.0268.20.000268.20.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-484EastTarget2NSR0.0603.00.000603.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-485EastTarget2NSR0.0606.00.000606.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren18.018.90.40230.90.00.10.01858
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren273.0273.90.6540.90.00.10.11264
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren280.7281.90.89111.20.00.10.01087
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren283.3283.80.7580.50.00.10.2976
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren288.0288.70.6990.70.00.10.2771
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren340.4344.60.55134.20.00.10.2664
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren350.5352.24.811431.70.30.10.27549
BOU-DD24-4863477600Imariren502.1503.20.53201.10.10.91.85134
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine271.5272.01.17430.50.00.10.14142
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine278.3281.60.28453.30.00.00.0871
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine360.6361.40.8290.80.00.11.28108
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine362.3364.42.17382.10.10.21.612257
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine380.0381.00.62111.00.00.10.21968
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine401.0403.00.79272.00.10.23.811193
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine440.2440.80.031240.62.115.20.111680
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine483.1486.53.362253.40.10.10.02502
BOU-DD24-4879050NBoumadine495.4496.02.741030.60.10.70.74360
BOU-MP24-0014600NNSR0.0476.30.000476.30.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0024600NNSR0.0280.40.000280.40.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0034600NBoumadine506.0512.20.3926.20.00.00.0734
BOU-MP24-0044400NNSR0.0702.30.000702.30.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0054400NNSR0.0696.00.000696.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0064400NNSR0.0402.20.000402.20.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0075000NNSR0.0180.00.000180.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0083478300Tizi41.042.00.12201.00.01.31.85107
BOU-MP24-0093478300Tizi7.08.00.50201.00.00.20.0566
BOU-MP24-0093478300Tizi10.011.00.5311.00.00.10.0947
BOU-MP24-0093478300Tizi105.0107.00.37542.00.10.41.79143
BOU-MP24-0103478300Tizi111.0115.01.4474.00.00.30.56138
BOU-MP24-0103478300Tizi194.0196.00.91442.00.11.02.55208
BOU-MP24-0103478300Tizi246.1247.81.7821.70.00.00.06143
BOU-MP24-0113478300Tizi88.090.00.61542.00.10.00.19109
BOU-MP24-0123478300Tizi27.028.00.03601.00.00.00.1465
BOU-MP24-0123478300Tizi86.087.03.86161.00.10.10.58335
BOU-MP24-0123478300Tizi132.0133.00.03831.00.10.20.33102
BOU-MP24-0123478300Tizi138.0144.10.43236.10.10.00.0562
BOU-MP24-0123478300Tizi305.0306.02.4161.00.00.20.23205
BOU-MP24-0133478300NSR0.0118.00.000118.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0143478300Tizi87.089.00.19582.00.01.22.26158
BOU-MP24-0143478300Tizi180.0181.00.26371.00.60.93.28206
BOU-MP24-0143478300Tizi240.5241.00.39140.50.00.42.61122
BOU-MP24-0143478300Tizi404.0404.80.611330.80.21.61.023257
BOU-MP24-0143478300Tizi427.0427.80.18340.80.10.73.11149
BOU-MP24-0143478300Tizi432.8434.01.76661.20.10.31.82268
BOU-MP24-0153478300Tizi137.0138.00.45441.00.00.81.416136
BOU-MP24-0153478300Tizi421.0423.50.50132.50.00.30.6477
BOU-MP24-0153478300Tizi464.0465.60.03971.60.10.10.23109
BOU-MP24-0153478300Tizi475.0476.60.057741.60.10.10.14788
BOU-MP24-0153478300Tizi504.4505.00.83360.60.10.43.36203
BOU-MP24-0153478300Tizi519.7522.71.78313.00.10.72.211247
BOU-MP24-016West_Sect1NSR0.0618.00.000618.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-017West_Sect1NSR0.0609.00.000609.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-018West_Sect1NSR0.0643.00.000643.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-019West_Sect1NSR0.0629.90.000629.90.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-020West_Sect1NSR0.0620.70.000620.70.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-022West_Sect2NSR0.048.00.00048.00.00.00.000
BOU-MP24-0239050NNSR0.0221.00.000221.00.00.00.000
BOU-DD25-4883477600Imariren378.2380.72.67332.50.00.10.13248
BOU-DD25-4883477600Imariren383.0383.51.23210.50.00.10.16122
BOU-DD25-4883477600Imariren395.0397.80.6892.80.00.10.2270
BOU-DD25-4883477600Imariren399.6400.50.6750.90.00.10.1161
BOU-DD25-4883477600Imariren463.9464.80.22370.90.10.51.01098
BOU-DD25-4883477600Imariren508.2510.01.96381.80.30.10.44226
BOU-DD25-489East-WestNew103.3104.70.03451.42.90.20.115305
BOU-DD25-490East-WestNew163.0165.00.03382.01.00.00.08125
BOU-DD25-490East-WestNew181.8182.60.144600.84.50.00.133859
BOU-DD25-491East-WestNSR0.0158.60.000158.60.00.00.000
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine337.6339.10.47241.50.00.10.31073
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine344.1347.01.19252.90.10.10.08130
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine350.0351.00.5491.00.00.10.01058
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine370.0372.02.4422.00.00.10.17198
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine374.0374.90.7640.90.00.10.1969
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine423.0431.01.19168.00.00.21.13142
Including427.3428.62.53361.30.00.42.74312
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine464.8469.70.91124.90.00.31.08117
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine525.9526.40.50430.50.40.20.16119
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine552.6553.11.60500.50.10.20.55203
BOU-DD25-4939050NBoumadine560.6561.31.62540.70.10.20.64210
BOU-DD25-494East-WestNSR0.0243.40.000243.40.00.00.000
BOU-DD25-495East-WestNew97.598.50.11411.00.00.00.1454
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren157.0158.62.35371.60.10.41.449273
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren161.1162.51.00181.40.00.20.619120
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren170.4171.20.58140.80.10.12.94138
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren172.1172.80.56130.70.10.12.92135
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren176.0177.80.97191.80.00.11.21128
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren178.5179.20.8670.70.00.00.0277
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren180.0182.60.53122.60.00.00.0357
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren184.6190.81.93186.20.10.10.93201
Including187.9189.53.67341.60.20.11.62377
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren208.0209.00.4881.00.00.31.51191
BOU-DD25-4979850NImariren223.9225.61.5411.70.00.00.19124
BOU-DD25-5009050NBoumadine411.7414.02.18372.30.20.10.19233
BOU-DD25-5009050NBoumadine415.0416.00.5161.00.00.00.0449
BOU-DD25-5009050NBoumadine422.0423.00.98171.00.03.70.74201
BOU-DD25-5009050NBoumadine455.8456.50.54310.70.00.91.37128
BOU-DD25-5009050NBoumadine608.0608.91.08240.90.12.09.841406
BOU-DD25-5009050NBoumadine614.3615.21.29170.90.02.90.540200
BOU-DD25-5009050NBoumadine623.5624.01.28210.50.10.30.14136
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren93.099.01.73486.00.10.20.516210
Including93.696.03.78932.40.20.10.215413
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren104.0105.00.22971.00.40.30.76167
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren131.9132.80.121500.90.31.60.76240
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren182.6184.51.13151.90.00.20.112112
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren188.1189.55.31271.40.10.00.110448
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren192.5200.11.6877.60.10.00.06146
BOU-DD25-5019850NImariren212.0214.00.15342.00.12.62.12164
BOU-DD25-5029250NBoumadine135.3136.50.80431.20.01.83.3130235
BOU-DD25-5029250NBoumadine160.0160.90.55120.90.00.42.715135
BOU-DD25-5029250NBoumadine161.5169.30.99267.80.10.43.017191
Including161.5162.73.06951.20.31.515.110763
BOU-DD25-5029250NBoumadine172.3174.50.74142.20.00.00.12376
BOU-DD25-5029250NBoumadine175.4176.40.37231.00.00.13.7317153
BOU-DD25-5029250NBoumadine181.5183.22.91351.70.00.30.215278
BOU-DD25-5029250NBoumadine244.7245.23.93550.50.10.20.212377
BOU-DD25-5039850NImariren168.0168.80.58210.80.00.60.87103
BOU-DD25-5039850NImariren174.0175.91.26201.90.00.50.511144
BOU-DD25-5039850NImariren180.0180.81.04160.80.00.40.529123
BOU-DD25-5039850NImariren248.0249.00.9721.00.00.10.1483
BOU-DD25-50410050NImariren17.820.31.81522.50.01.00.115221
BOU-DD25-50410050NImariren71.072.50.50381.50.01.12.75171
BOU-DD25-50410050NImariren141.0147.63.69466.60.00.20.33349
Including141.0142.210.34371.20.00.10.13851
BOU-DD25-50510050NImariren50.552.41.66251.90.00.21.310195
BOU-DD25-50510050NImariren133.0136.00.28423.00.01.62.46161
BOU-DD25-50510050NImariren170.0170.90.6260.90.00.40.6479
BOU-DD25-50510050NImariren174.5177.02.86212.50.00.20.48262
BOU-DD25-5069850NBoumadine297.3302.33.19485.00.10.10.12312
Including297.3299.54.45502.20.10.00.12413
BOU-DD25-5079850NBoumadine402.4403.80.69461.40.11.12.312193
BOU-DD25-5079850NBoumadine482.7483.20.75110.50.00.10.0375
BOU-DD25-5079850NBoumadine487.0493.21.74136.20.10.00.02156
Including489.0490.63.60421.60.20.10.13345
BOU-DD25-50810050NImariren62.463.01.5640.60.10.83.527238
BOU-DD25-50810050NImariren92.993.50.62160.60.10.61.06109
BOU-DD25-50810050NImariren172.0173.00.30511.00.00.70.913117
BOU-DD25-50810050NImariren227.0228.64.981431.60.30.22.53619
BOU-DD25-50810050NImariren233.4234.30.60210.90.00.30.4385
BOU-DD25-50910050NImariren166.8169.00.27692.20.12.43.47236
BOU-DD25-50910050NImariren282.1291.42.18629.30.10.71.52296
Including289.8291.47.162151.60.50.23.23897
BOU-DD25-50910050NImariren394.8396.50.28281.70.00.71.73109
BOU-DD25-5109250NBoumadine331.6332.31.68300.70.00.21.96215
BOU-DD25-5109250NBoumadine333.2334.10.40280.90.00.30.9589
BOU-DD25-5109250NBoumadine336.0337.00.13481.00.00.82.41137
BOU-DD25-5109250NBoumadine339.4341.33.53401.90.20.10.17332
BOU-DD25-5109250NBoumadine423.0426.00.711093.00.20.91.24231
BOU-DD25-5109250NBoumadine431.0432.00.68191.00.00.20.31088
BOU-DD25-51110050NImariren190.0191.00.9091.00.00.10.31090
BOU-DD25-51110050NImariren309.1310.10.5881.00.00.00.0956
BOU-DD25-51110050NImariren311.1316.01.952704.90.10.10.68449
BOU-DD25-51110050NImariren330.5331.73.70531.20.10.20.64365
BOU-DD25-51110050NImariren343.9344.92.6411.00.10.10.14215
BOU-DD25-51110050NImariren422.0422.60.67300.60.10.12.24144
BOU-DD25-51110050NImariren503.0505.00.6172.00.00.00.1559
BOU-DD25-51210050NImariren338.0339.015.8611.00.00.10.341,247
BOU-DD25-51210050NImariren358.4360.62.811092.20.00.20.94359
BOU-DD25-51210050NImariren373.6377.00.89323.40.00.10.43116
BOU-DD25-51210050NImariren379.0380.00.62101.00.00.31.62109
BOU-DD25-5139850NBoumadine365.3367.15.191181.80.50.21.02591
BOU-DD25-5139850NBoumadine374.8377.75.521092.90.30.25.24698
BOU-DD25-5139850NBoumadine379.7381.51.25141.80.00.00.19115
BOU-DD25-5139850NBoumadine390.0390.70.77130.70.10.10.810102
BOU-DD25-5139850NBoumadine457.1459.01.0821.90.00.00.0190
BOU-DD25-5139850NBoumadine484.0486.02.75122.00.10.50.61266
BOU-DD25-51410150NImariren126.0126.50.42120.50.00.20.6766
BOU-DD25-51410150NImariren131.3132.30.22471.00.01.21.35126
BOU-DD25-51510150NImariren156.2157.00.3630.80.00.30.71356
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine22.923.40.19420.50.00.00.0558
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine498.0507.01.2469.00.10.10.22114
Including498.0500.03.0922.00.20.10.03259
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine628.0629.01.06121.00.10.10.43110
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine648.5649.066.661110.50.11.01.665,373
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine666.3668.00.74231.70.10.10.11491
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine762.5764.01.48341.50.00.30.03158
BOU-DD25-5169050NBoumadine857.6858.50.03570.90.00.50.2875
BOU-DD25-5179450NBoumadine336.6337.30.18360.70.11.00.81399
BOU-DD25-5179450NBoumadine338.3339.14.43440.80.20.75.39556
BOU-DD25-5189650NBoumadine109.5110.40.66120.90.00.62.47137
BOU-DD25-5189650NBoumadine111.3114.00.56182.70.00.41.94119
BOU-DD25-5209650NBoumadine137.0138.21.24701.20.13.03.64335
BOU-DD25-5209650NBoumadine211.0212.00.61121.00.00.10.5676
BOU-DD25-52110150NImariren112.0113.00.11611.00.01.82.410173
BOU-DD25-52110150NImariren171.6172.62.87371.00.10.51.02308
BOU-DD25-52110150NImariren199.3202.01.35252.70.00.61.54185
BOU-DD25-52210150NImariren226.2226.71.2210.50.10.10.16106
BOU-DD25-52210150NImariren278.0280.00.53102.00.00.31.3492
BOU-DD25-52210150NImariren310.0310.67.021250.60.30.46.21861
BOU-DD25-5249650NBoumadine189.0190.00.72171.00.00.81.55129
BOU-DD25-5249650NBoumadine206.8207.60.8790.80.00.21.23113
BOU-DD25-5249650NBoumadine268.0269.04.1061.00.00.10.23332
BOU-DD25-5253478200Tizi87.387.90.79260.60.10.21.21128
BOU-DD25-5253478200Tizi89.690.41.13390.80.10.21.11165
BOU-DD25-5253478200Tizi232.6234.51.92151.90.10.82.35248
BOU-DD25-5263478200Tizi122.6123.10.40400.50.10.90.92120
BOU-DD25-5263478200Tizi258.8259.31.26450.50.10.33.16236
BOU-DD25-5273478200Tizi57.658.10.31280.50.10.10.3772
BOU-DD25-5273478200Tizi125.5128.90.36713.40.10.81.68168
             

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes) (core lengths)

DDH No.EastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipLength (m)
BOU-DD25-562315,6243,476,8091,282270-50429
BOU-DD25-563315,9933,477,5001,262270-50720
BOU-DD25-564317,7173,477,1091,147250-601,431
BOU-DD25-565315,6503,477,3041,291270-50639
BOU-DD25-566316,1563,477,5001,249270-50603
BOU-DD25-567315,8253,477,3041,301270-50642
BOU-DD25-568316,3053,477,5001,230270-50672
BOU-DD25-569315,9583,477,3041,258270-50612
BOU-DD25-570316,1123,477,3041,240270-50636
BOU-DD25-571315,8293,477,6981,245250-50258
BOU-DD25-572317,2593,477,2641,201250-50780
BOU-DD25-573315,9103,477,7281,251250-50336
BOU-DD25-574316,2703,477,3041,228270-50663
BOU-DD25-575315,9893,477,7571,251250-50462
BOU-DD25-576316,4463,477,3041,233270-50633
BOU-DD25-577317,2603,477,2641,201250-57791
BOU-DD25-578316,0653,477,7841,245250-50615
BOU-DD25-579317,7133,476,6581,203250-50819
BOU-DD25-580316,1373,477,8111,234250-50663
BOU-DD25-581306,4483,472,4881,262180-50156
BOU-DD25-582306,4503,472,5711,258180-50306
BOU-DD25-583306,4503,472,6511,250180-50462
BOU-DD25-584317,2213,477,1471,219250-50666
BOU-DD25-585306,4503,472,8571,238180-50303
BOU-DD25-586306,4503,472,9851,244180-50312
BOU-DD25-587307,0173,473,9841,197180-50201
BOU-DD25-588307,0193,474,0891,220180-50201
BOU-DD25-590307,0193,474,1961,246180-50207
BOU-DD25-591307,0193,474,3011,269180-50213
BOU-DD25-592307,0193,474,3841,266180-50222
BOU-DD25-594305,2783,473,5641,297180-50156
BOU-DD25-595305,2783,473,6281,271180-50150
BOU-MP25-068317,4393,476,3951,208250-55294
BOU-MP25-069317,3233,476,4591,214250-55255
BOU-RC25-002314,5923,473,0531,266180-50150
BOU-RC25-003314,5943,473,1031,268180-50200
BOU-RC25-004314,5923,473,1471,268180-5096
BOU-RC25-005314,4423,473,0861,277180-50100
BOU-RC25-006314,4423,473,1281,278180-50150
BOU-RC25-007314,4423,473,1681,278180-50200
BOU-RC25-008314,4423,473,2101,279180-50250
BOU-RC25-009330,7773,486,4401,046135-50200
BOU-RC25-010330,7483,486,4701,045135-50200
BOU-RC25-011331,2163,486,5331,047135-50204
BOU-RC25-012331,1853,486,5641,051135-50200
BOU-RC25-013331,6093,486,5911,034135-50200
BOU-RC25-014331,5773,486,6231,039135-50200
BOU-RC25-015331,8223,487,1231,023315-50200
BOU-RC25-016331,7953,487,1521,026315-50200
BOU-RC25-017331,7213,487,0821,037315-50200
BOU-RC25-018331,7483,487,0551,029315-50200
BOU-RC25-019331,7693,486,7281,026135-50200
BOU-RC25-020331,7393,486,7591,027135-50200
BOU-RC25-021332,4883,487,8351,042315-50200
BOU-RC25-022332,4603,487,8621,049315-50200
BOU-RC25-023317,0093,475,3881,248250-50200
BOU-RC25-024317,0453,475,4011,243250-50120
BOU-RC25-025317,0823,475,4141,239250-55178
BOU-RC25-026317,3623,476,3671,208250-55150
BOU-RC25-027317,3613,476,4731,213250-55200
       

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/729c1812-77f8-4903-bc18-a43fbfc9763c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57257c3c-7e66-42fa-8ac9-6ba2b7eb9404
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0c476cb-90ac-4178-9e51-408580a3b763
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e40bebae-c6a6-4684-aa0e-aab4b721eee8


