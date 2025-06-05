Aventis Energy Announces Intent to Complete NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“Axiom”) to complete a Technical Report (the “Report”) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on the Corvo Uranium Project (“Corvo” or the “Project”) located along the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Axiom combines geoscience technology and authoritative expertise to offer tailored, sustainable solutions for efficient, responsible mineral exploration and development projects. Axiom focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology, export advisory, and tailored services that help drive project success and by crafting innovative strategies that address environmental challenges while building shared value.

The purpose of the Report is to provide a comprehensive update on the Corvo Uranium Project including all available historical data that the Company has gathered, in addition to newly acquired TDEM data and sampling information from 2025. The Report will offer valuable insights by compiling existing data, previous work, and new technology to better guide future programs.

Corvo hosts historical drill holes that intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)1. The Project also includes multiple high-grade* uranium samples at surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th)2.

Mandeep Parmar, Interim Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company, commented, “The Report marks a pivotal milestone in our Company’s growth as we continue to advance the Project and create value for our shareholders. Engaging Axiom is our first step as the Project is advanced towards an extensive drilling program.”

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)1. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th)2.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.3

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information with reference to the Corvo Project contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard Uranium and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1Mineral Assessment Report 64E13-0054: Norbaska Mines Ltd., 1979-1980

2SMDI# 2052: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2052 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

3Vital Battery Metals Drills 20.5m of 1.21% Cu Including 5.0m of 2.22% Cu at Sting Copper Project., News Release, January 14, 2025. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/01/14/3009258/0/en/Vital-Battery-Metals-Drills-20-5m-of-1-21-Cu-Including-5-0m-of-2-22-Cu-at-Sting-Copper-Project.html

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mandeep Parmar

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the Report; potential benefits of the Report and the Company’s engagement with Axiom; future exploration plans with respect to the Project. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.