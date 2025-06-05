CPA Canada and FP Canada™ partner to strengthen professional financial services for Canadians

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) and FP Canada will strengthen comprehensive financial guidance for Canadians by allowing stronger collaboration between the accounting and financial planning professions.

This relationship will offer professional accountants who are part of CPA Canada with opportunities to enhance their credentials, along with improved access to FP Canada courses and conferences. The two organizations will also collaborate on continuing education, research and thought leadership initiatives.

“The landscape of financial services is evolving quickly, and clients are looking for holistic advice that integrates tax, retirement, investment and estate planning,” says CPA Canada president and CEO Pamela Steer. “This agreement will allow CPAs to deepen their value to clients through greater access to financial planning credentials at FP Canada—and aligns with the professional rigour and ethical standards CPAs are known for.”

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals will benefit from improved access to select CPA Canada programs, including accredited continuing education and national events. FP Canada will also share and amplify information, research and other updates from CPA Canada, helping financial planners stay current and competitive.

"This partnership represents a significant opportunity to leverage the strong reputations of two esteemed professional organizations in Canada’s financial services sector,” says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. “By working together, we can more effectively support the professionals who serve the public every day. This will ultimately help to strengthen the financial services ecosystem, for the benefit of all Canadians."

For Canadians, this agreement means greater access to trusted financial expertise from professionals held to the highest standards of ongoing education, ethics and certification. In an era of economic uncertainty and growing skepticism, credentialed advisors matter more than ever.

By combining the strengths of both professions, Canadians will benefit from comprehensive advice that spans everything from complex tax strategies to long-term financial planning—leading to more informed, confident decisions about their financial futures.

About CPA Canada

CPA Canada works on behalf of the Canadian CPA profession in the public interest, promoting transparency, preparing CPAs for an evolving business environment and contributing to the development of accounting and financial policy nationally and globally.

About FP Canada

FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.