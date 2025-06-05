Alpha Modus Appoints Tim Matthews as Head of Deployment Strategy to Accelerate CashX Rollout

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a leader in AI-driven retail technology and real-time consumer intelligence, today announced the appointment of Tim Matthews as Head of Deployment Strategy. Matthews, a seasoned marketing executive with deep experience in fintech and digital product launches, joins Alpha Modus at a pivotal time in its national CashX kiosk expansion.





Matthews will be responsible for spearheading the rollout of Alpha Modus’s proprietary CashX smart kiosk network, designed to digitize the retail cash experience and integrate with emerging crypto-enabled financial services. This announcement comes on the heels of a series of strategic press releases highlighting rapid growth in CashX adoption and strategic alignment with AI-powered retail infrastructure. These releases are available at https://alphamodus.com/press-room/.

"Tim’s proven track record in performance marketing, digital transformation, and go-to-market execution is precisely what we need to meet demand for our CashX kiosks," said Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Modus. "As the CashX network scales, Tim will ensure operational discipline, speed-to-market, and user-centricity remain central to our mission."

Matthews, who most recently served as a senior consultant driving brand visibility for emerging tech firms, brings nearly two decades of experience including extensive work in advertising automation, analytics, and investor-facing campaign execution.

"Joining Alpha Modus is both a strategic and personal win," said Matthews. "This is a company where innovation meets execution. The opportunity to lead CashX deployment during its breakout phase is a challenge I welcome. The technology is there. The market is ready."

Matthews will report directly to the Company’s C Suite. His compensation structure includes base pay, equity incentives, and profit-sharing from CashX sales, further aligning strategic outcomes with shareholder value.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is pioneering the future of retail through advanced AI and real-time intelligence. With a defensible IP portfolio and a relentless focus on innovation, Alpha Modus enables smarter retail decisions and positions its shareholders at the forefront of the AI retail revolution.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.



Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information



Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com



Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af5bcdcc-0609-42e8-9717-6be2a5b55078