Bullet Blockchain, Inc. to Present at Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference on June 5, 2025

RENO, Nev., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: BULT), a leading innovator in blockchain technology and digital asset management, today announced that its management will present live at the Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 5, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET.

Event Details for BULT presentation:

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

2:30 PM Eastern Time Location: REGISTER HERE



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Recent Company Highlights

Attended the Bitcoin2025 Conference – Furthered opportunities across many key aspects of operations including: wallet security partnerships, expansion and implementation of hardware/software capabilities, negotiating new hires and strategic partnerships with crypto focused companies.

New C-Suite Executive – Appointed Eric Noveshen as the company’s Executive Vice President and interim-Chief Financial Officer.

Exclusive Cybersecurity Solution for Crypto ATMs – Executed exclusive partnership with Sailo Technologies CY Ltd., to integrate next-generation digital wallet security solutions into crypto ATMs—preventing fraud and affording users a seamless transaction experience.

Continued Growth – Began operations in QT2 2023 acquiring 26 ATM Kiosks; ending year with 74 crypto ATMs and $1.68M in Revenue (exceeding year's projections). Closed 2024 year with 200 Crypto ATM Kiosks, operational in 6 states, and $2.21M in Revenue.

About Bullet Blockchain, Inc.

Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: BULT), based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a diversified blockchain and Web 3.0 technology company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, Bullet holds exclusive rights to two foundational U.S. patents for Bitcoin ATMs—positioning it as the only U.S.-based company with this IP. Its Bitcoin ATMs, operated by licensed third parties, support real-time cash-to-Bitcoin transactions and are part of a growing national network focused on expanding crypto access across diverse communities.

The company is committed to accelerating blockchain innovation and driving shareholder value through strategic software development, licensing, and decentralized platform solutions. Material updates are shared via Bullet Blockchain’s website, OTC Markets disclosures, press releases, and social media channels.

Follow us at :

Website: https://www.bulletblockchain.com/

X (f/k/a Twitter): @BULT_stock

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BULT/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BulletBlockchainInc/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/bullet-blockchain-inc

Find investor and general information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BULT/profile

For investor and general information, please email contact@BulletBlockchain.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

CONTACTS :

Investor Relations

Bullet Blockchain, Inc.

Email: ir@bulletblockchain.com

Tel: (775) 237-8856

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com