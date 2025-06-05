Callan JMB Supports Texas and New Mexico with Measles Outbreak Response through Redistribution of MMR II Vaccines

Callan JMB redistributed more than 1,300 vaccine doses using its specialized cold chain reusable shippers from Westside CDC in Chicago to Texas and New Mexico, ensuring no vaccines went to waste

All of the shippers used in the distribution of the vaccines were recovered and recertified for reuse, resulting in none going into landfills



SPRING BRANCH, Texas, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced it has supported Texas and New Mexico in the response to measles outbreak in each state by redistributing doses of the MMR II vaccine from Chicago to their respective states.

Working with Westside CDC in Chicago, Illinois, Callan JMB packed and shipped, on behalf of their client, more than 1,300 doses of MMR II vaccine from Chicago to both Texas and New Mexico in the fight to contain the spread of the measles outbreaks.

Callan JMB used its specialized cold chain reusable shippers, which are equipped with active temperature monitoring devices to keep the vaccine doses at the required temperatures throughout transit. All the shippers used in the operation were recovered and recertified, ensuring none of them ended up in landfills.

“This was as efficient a model as possible for vaccine redistribution, with nothing wasted in terms of both vaccine doses and shipping materials," said Callan JMB’ Chief Operating Officer, Scott Bullard. "Our specialized cold chain technology was essential in ensuring the vaccines arrived at their destinations safely while maintaining the required temperatures throughout transit. This operation exemplified how public health departments from different states can collaborate effectively to ensure critical medications reach people's arms during outbreak responses, and we are proud to have facilitated this event.”

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

