Digital Twin Consortium Launches AI Agent Capabilities Periodic Table to Address Market Confusion

BOSTON, MA, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced the AI Agent Capabilities Periodic Table (AIA CPT), a comprehensive framework and the industry's first standardized approach for evaluating AI agent systems based on actual capabilities.

The AIA CPT addresses growing market confusion where systems with vastly different capabilities are labeled agents or agentic AI. The new framework applies the same proven methodology that clarified the digital twin market with the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table (DT CPT). Organizations can use the AIA CPT and DT CPT to evaluate integrated solutions combining digital twins with autonomous agent behavior.

"The AI agent market faces the same evaluation challenges that digital twins encountered in their early days," said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO at DTC. "Organizations struggle to compare vendors fairly and set realistic expectations for AI agent implementations. By applying our established capability-based assessment approach, we can help organizations make informed decisions about AI agent investments."

The AIA CPT comprises six main categories: perception and knowledge, cognition and reasoning, learning and adaptation, action and execution, interaction and collaboration, and governance and safety. Each category will encompass a range of capabilities, including concrete assessment criteria with measurable performance thresholds. This will enable objective evaluation regardless of vendor terminology. The technology-agnostic design will work across all AI platforms and implementation approaches. The AIA CPT draws insights into AI agent systems across multiple industries and maturity levels, enabling cross-industry AI agent evaluation.

The AIA CPT framework defines four maturity levels, from basic conversational agents to sophisticated Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS):

Level 1: Conversational Agents

Level 2: Procedural Workflow Agents

Level 3: Cognitive Autonomous Agents

Level 4: MAGS

Together, AIA PT and DT CPT provide the means for a comprehensive assessment of intelligent system ecosystems. Organizations can now, in a standardized manner, align AI agent capabilities with digital twin infrastructure requirements, identify and address capability gaps in integrated systems, design agents that effectively leverage twin data and models, and scale agent and digital twin capabilities independently while maintaining integration.

