Motiv Electric Trucks Celebrates Purolator’s Major Milestone: 1 Million Kilometers of Fully Electric Transportation

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Electric Trucks, a leading manufacturer of medium duty electric trucks and buses is celebrating its customer Purolator, a leading Canadian integrated freight, package and logistics provider. As of May 23, Purolator’s fleet of Motiv electric trucks have driven a collective 1 million kilometers (~627,000 miles) — a key milestone in Purolator’s fleet electrification journey.

“Purolator is a shining example of what’s possible when a company commits to decarbonizing their fleet,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. “What started with a five-vehicle pilot program is now a well-established part of the business, and their drivers, communities they serve, and the overall environment are better for their leadership in electrification. We are honored to call them a partner.”

This is not the only major metric in clean transportation for the company: earlier this year Purolator announced it had delivered more than two million packages using electric vehicles. As part of its 2030 science-based goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42%, Purolator is working toward electrifying 60% of its last-mile delivery vehicles.

“We’re aiming to become Canada’s greenest courier, and thanks in part to Motiv's collaboration and support, we’re making significant progress on our fleet electrification roadmap,” said Cindy Bailey, Vice-President and Corporate Sustainability Officer, Purolator. “We’re proud to have reached this milestone and what it means for our business as we strive to reduce our emissions and impacts on the environment.”

Motiv has delivered 60 EPIC step vans to Purolator that have performed in a wide variety of duty cycles and load factors across four terminals, including in some of the coldest regions in Canada. In July, Motiv will begin delivering the first of an additional 24 Sixth Generation class 5 electric step vans.

Overall, Motiv has developed, manufactured, delivered and supported electric step vans, box trucks and shuttles since 2009. More than 400 Motiv vehicles have hit the road and driven more than 6 million miles, while delivering more than 300 million pounds of goods.

Today, 10 of the largest 20 medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries, Shasta Linen Supply and other leading brands. Most importantly, Motiv leads the industry with repeat/follow-on orders; since founding, 64% of vehicles have been delivered to repeat customers.

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium duty, zero-emission electric trucks and buses. Motiv produces a range of vehicles; including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks and work trucks, all of which eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, healthier and safer ride.

Motiv’s combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet increasingly stringent emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own Net-Zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments.

More information about the company’s products, services and career opportunities is available at motivtrucks.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24381960-3b23-45fc-82ab-300a22523623