KraneShares Launches First Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence ETF (Ticker: KOID) On Nasdaq

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced the launch of the KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (Ticker: KOID). KOID represents the first US-listed thematic equity ETF that captures the global humanoid opportunity.1

Thanks to breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, advanced materials, and robotics manufacturing, commercial and retail applications of humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence are now a reality. Humanoid robots—including Tesla’s Optimus, Figure AI, and Unitree—are already demonstrating impressive performance in human tasks, including in both factory and home settings. The Morgan Stanley Global Humanoid Model projects there could be 1 billion humanoids and $5 trillion in annual revenue by 2050.2

KOID seeks to capture the global humanoid and embodied intelligence ecosystem, which refers to AI systems integrated into physical machines that can sense, learn, and interact with the real world. Humanoid robotics, a key subset of embodied intelligence, focuses on robots with human-like forms and capabilities designed to work seamlessly in environments built for people, like factories, hospitals, and homes. The acceleration of bringing robots to the commercial and retail markets stems from the need to address urgent global challenges like labor shortages, aging populations, and greater efficiency and safety across industries.

“Soon, the cost of a humanoid robot could be less than a car3,” said KraneShares Senior Investment Strategist Derek Yan, CFA. “We see compelling investment opportunities among the humanoid enablers and supply-chain partners that will bring humanoid robots into our daily lives at scale."

Unlike legacy robotics‐focused ETFs, KOID focuses exclusively on humanoid robotics and embodied AI, positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of robotics innovation. KOID aims to capture the full spectrum of enabling technologies that form the foundation of humanoid development, including humanoid integration & manufacturing, mechanical systems, sensing & perception, actuation systems (the “muscle” of the robot), semiconductors & technology, and critical materials. KOID offers global exposure to companies based primarily in the United States, China, and Japan within the information technology, industrial, and consumer discretionary sectors.

“We are excited to bring the Humanoid opportunity to global investors through KOID, the latest addition to our suite of innovative global thematic ETFs,” said KraneShares CEO Jonathan Krane. “At KraneShares, our core goal is to launch strategies like KOID to capture emerging megatrends, giving our clients access to powerful growth opportunities as they accelerate.”

The KOID ETF will track the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index, which is designed to capture the performance of companies engaged in humanoid and embodied intelligence-related business.

For more information on the KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (Ticker: KOID), please visit https://kraneshares.com/koid or consult your financial advisor.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Alternatives. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

Citations:

Data from Bloomberg as of 5/27/2025. “Humanoids: 1bn Robots and $5tn Revenues by 2050, China is in Pole Position” Morgan Stanley Research, 4/28/2025. “Could AI Robots Help Fill the Labor Gap?” Morgan Stanley Research, 8/13/2024.



Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https:// kraneshares.com/koid . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

Humanoid and embedded intelligence technology companies often face high research and capital costs, resulting in variable profitability in a competitive market where products can quickly become obsolete. Their reliance on intellectual property makes them vulnerable to losses, while legal and regulatory changes can impact profitability. Defining these companies can be complex, and some may risk commercial failure. They are also affected by global scientific developments, leading to rapid obsolescence, and may be subject to government regulations. Many companies in which the Fund invests may not currently be profitable, with no guarantee of future success.

A-Shares are issued by companies in mainland China and traded on local exchanges. They are available to domestic and certain foreign investors, including QFIs and those participating in Stock Connect Programs like Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong. Foreign investments in A-Shares face various regulations and restrictions, including limits on asset repatriation. A-Shares may experience frequent trading halts and illiquidity, which can lead to volatility in the Fund’s share price and increased trading halt risks. The Chinese economy is an emerging market, vulnerable to domestic and regional economic and political changes, often showing more volatility than developed markets. Companies face risks from potential government interventions, and the export-driven economy is sensitive to downturns in key trading partners, impacting the Fund. U.S.-China tensions raise concerns over tariffs and trade restrictions, which could harm China’s exports and the Fund. China’s regulatory standards are less stringent than in the U.S., resulting in limited information about issuers. Tax laws are unclear and subject to change, potentially impacting the Fund and leading to unexpected liabilities for foreign investors. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values.

The Japanese economy depends heavily on international trade and is vulnerable to economic, political, and social instability, which could affect the Fund. The yen is volatile, influenced by fluctuations in Asia, and has historically shown unpredictable movements against the U.S. dollar. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tidal waves, also pose risks. Furthermore, government intervention and an unstable financial services sector can negatively impact the economy, which relies significantly on trade with developing nations in East and Southeast Asia.

The Fund invests in non-U.S. securities, which can be less liquid and subject to weaker regulatory oversight compared to U.S. securities. Risks include currency fluctuations, political or economic instability, incomplete financial disclosure, and potential taxes or nationalization of holdings. Foreign trading hours and settlement processes may also limit the Fund’s ability to trade, and different accounting standards can add complexity. Suspensions of foreign securities may adversely impact the Fund, and delays in settlement or holidays may hinder asset liquidation, increasing the risk of loss.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

Large capitalization companies may struggle to adapt fast, impacting their growth compared to smaller firms, especially in expansive times. This could result in lower stock returns than investing in smaller and mid-sized companies. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

A large number of shares of the Fund is held by a single shareholder or a small group of shareholders. Redemptions from these shareholder can harm Fund performance, especially in declining markets, leading to forced sales at disadvantageous prices, increased costs, and adverse tax effects for remaining shareholders.

The Fund is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If the Fund does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. KOID is non-diversified.

Neither MerQube, Inc. nor any of its affiliates (collectively, “MerQube”) is the issuer or producer of KOID and MerQube has no duties, responsibilities, or obligations to investors in KOID. The index underlying the KOID is a product of MerQube and has been licensed for use by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates. Such index is calculated using, among other things, market data or other information (“Input Data”) from one or more sources (each such source, a “Data Provider”). MerQube® is a registered trademark of MerQube, Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for certain purposes by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates in its capacity as the issuer of the KOID. KOID is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MerQube, any Data Provider, or any other third party, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in KOID particularly, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Input Data, MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index, or any associated data.

Neither MerQube nor the Data Providers make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the shares of KOID or to any member of the public, of any kind, including regarding the ability of the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index to track market performance or any asset class. The MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index is determined, composed and calculated by MerQube without regard to Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates or the KOID. MerQube and Data Providers have no obligation to take the needs of Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates or the owners of KOID into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index. Neither MerQube nor any Data Provider is responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices or amount of KOID or the timing of the issuance or sale of KOID or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which KOID is to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. MerQube and Data Providers have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of KOID. There is no assurance that investment products based on the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. MerQube is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by MerQube to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

NEITHER MERQUBE NOR ANY OTHER DATA PROVIDER GUARANTEES THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE MERQUBE GLOBAL HUMANOID AND EMBODIED INTELLIGENCE INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO (INCLUDING DATA INPUTS) OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO. NEITHER MERQUBE NOR ANY OTHER DATA PROVIDERS SHALL BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. MERQUBE AND ITS DATA PROVIDERS MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND THEY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS, LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES, OWNERS OF THE KOID, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE MERQUBE GLOBAL HUMANOID AND EMBODIED INTELLIGENCE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL MERQUBE OR DATA PROVIDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THE FOREGOING REFERENCES TO “MERQUBE” AND/OR “DATA PROVIDER” SHALL BE CONSTRUED TO INCLUDE ANY AND ALL SERVICE PROVIDERS, CONTRACTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES OF THE REFERENCED PARTY.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.