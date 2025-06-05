Silynxcom Secures $140,000 Order from Asia-Pacific Special Forces for Advanced In-Ear Communication Systems

Netanya, Israel, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that it has received a $140,000 purchase order from a special forces unit in the Asia-Pacific region for its advanced in-ear communication systems.

The Company believes that this order reinforces Silynxcom's expanding global footprint and the growing demand for its cutting-edge communication solutions among elite military units worldwide. The Company's in-ear headset systems are renowned for their durability, advanced technology, and critical in-ear sound protection, making them a preferred choice for defense organizations operating in challenging environments.

"We believe that securing this order from a prestigious special forces unit in the Asia-Pacific region is a testament to the reliability and effectiveness of our communication systems," said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. "Our products are designed to meet the rigorous demands of elite military operations, and this order reflects the trust placed in our technology by top-tier defense units."

Silynxcom's in-ear communication systems incorporate proprietary technology that allows for "talking from the ear," combined with enhanced environmental hearing and sound compression features. These systems provide users with clear communication capabilities while protecting their hearing in high-noise environments, thereby enhancing operational effectiveness and safety.

The Company continues to strengthen its position in the specialized tactical communications market, with recent orders from elite units in various regions, including the Israel Defense Forces and European special forces units.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

For additional information about the company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: the belief that the order from the special forces unit in the Asia-Pacific region reinforces Silynxcom's expanding global footprint and the growing demand for its cutting-edge communication solutions among elite military units worldwide; the belief that securing this order is a testament to the reliability and effectiveness of its communication systems; and the belief that this order reflects the trust placed in the Company’s technology by top-tier defense units. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Capital Markets & IR Contact