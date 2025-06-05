ShiftKey is Selected by Nashville General Hospital to Help Champion Local Independent Nurses and Support the Community

DALLAS, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftKey , a leading technology marketplace that uses data and workforce empowerment to support the healthcare industry, today announced a partnership with Nashville General Hospital (NGH), a health system based in Nashville, Tennessee. NGH is a 150 licensed-bed teaching hospital offering more than 20 clinical specialties, three satellite locations, a diagnostic imaging center, a retail/specialty pharmacy, and a Level III Trauma Center. The partnership aims to help NGH enhance patient care and operational efficiency and support its core team of employees by reducing burnout.

Founded in 1890, NGH has long been a cornerstone of healthcare in the Nashville community, providing high-quality, patient-centered care to individuals from diverse backgrounds. The partnership with ShiftKey enables the NGH team to connect with local, licensed independent healthcare professionals on-demand via ShiftKey’s innovative marketplace platform.

“We’re excited to partner with ShiftKey as we continue to adapt to the evolving demands of our industry,” said Dr. Veronica Elders, acting manager and chief nursing officer of Nashville General Hospital. “This partnership will provide us with the agility necessary to scale our workforce based on fluctuating patient volumes and departmental needs, allowing us to focus on what matters most — providing quality care to our patients while supporting our dedicated healthcare professionals.”

NGH has fully adopted the ShiftKey platform, allowing it to partner with experienced independent nurses from its local community for the delivery of care. By engaging local caregivers, who have a better understanding of the challenges NGH’s patients may face, the hospital is prioritizing the needs of the diverse population it serves, which can lead to improved health outcomes.

Since 2016, ShiftKey’s platform has been helping independent licensed professionals and facilities address persistent barriers to the delivery of care, empowering them to put the focus back on patient well-being and helping to create a more sustainable, equitable health system.

“We’re thrilled to support Nashville General Hospital in their mission of delivering exceptional healthcare to the Nashville community,” said Mike Vitek, chief executive officer of ShiftKey. “Our platform is designed to provide hospitals with the flexibility and efficiency they need to adapt to workforce demands quickly and with seasoned professionals, and we’re confident that our partnership will lead to even better outcomes for all of the people that NGH serves.”

About ShiftKey

ShiftKey is a technology company committed to transforming healthcare by leveraging data and a marketplace approach to connect independent licensed professionals with facilities with open workforce needs. ShiftKey is playing a vital role in advancing empowered work, stability and solutions for professionals, facilities and the people and communities they serve. With 10,000 healthcare facilities and hundreds of thousands of independent licensed professionals on the platform, ShiftKey is the market leader in strategic workforce solutions, driving a more sustainable, inclusive and profitable workforce economy for the future. For more information about ShiftKey, visit www.ShiftKey.com .

About Nashville General Hospital

For more than a century, Nashville General Hospital has been serving the community as a steadfast beacon of care and compassion — making outstanding, comprehensive health care accessible to all. Here, all are welcomed, and all are treated equally. We serve as a lifeline for the health needs of our Nashville community. Your well-being is our primary concern — and our experienced and skilled professionals are here to nurture both health and hope. Every day, we earn the trust of our neighbors through our integrity, accountability, and accessibility. We look forward to another hundred years of providing the care and respect our patients and their families deserve. For more information, visit: https://nashvillegeneral.org .