CN to Invest $80 Million in Atlantic Canada to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

MONTREAL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $80 million CAD in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives to support rail operations in the region, including upgrade projects to improve operations at CN’s railyards and the CN Autoport facility in Eastern Passage, N.S. These investments will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth across CN’s network in Atlantic Canada.

"We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will help strengthen the resiliency, and efficiency of our network across Atlantic Canada. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate."

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“These investments by CN ensure Atlantic Canada is ready to power economic growth through strong, resilient supply chains that bolster domestic and international trade.”

- Rhonda Tulk-Lane, CEO of the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce

In 2024, CN invested approximately $84 million in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives. The majority of this spending supports the ongoing maintenance of CN infrastructure including rail and tie replacements, grade crossing work and structure maintenance. Highlights of last year’s investment include:

Over $5 million for a rail bridge upgrade on CN’s Napadogan Subdivision in New Brunswick

Approximately $4 million in improvements to CN’s Autoport in Eastern Passage, N.S.



New Brunswick in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 362

Railroad route miles operated: 596

Community investments: $687,000 in 2024

Local spending: $55 million in 2024

Cash taxes paid: $18 million in 2024





Nova Scotia in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 356

Railroad route miles operated: 162

Community investments: $453,000 in 2024

Local spending: $89 million in 2024

Cash taxes paid: $8.1 million in 2024





CN Forward-Looking Statements

About CN

