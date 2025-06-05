Vaughn J. Crichlow Joins RWU as Dean of School of Justice Studies

Bristol, R.I., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University welcomes Dr. Vaughn J. Crichlow, Director of Research at the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy (IMRP) at the University of Connecticut (UConn), as the next dean of the School of Justice Studies (SJS). He is set to join RWU starting on August 4, 2025.



Dr. Crichlow comes to RWU with more than 20 years of experience as an educator, academic leader, and award-winning author and researcher in criminal justice. Before his time at UConn, he served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Student Services in the College of Social Work and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL.



“I am thrilled to have Vaughn Crichlow join the academic leadership as the next Dean of the School of Justice Studies,” said Provost Margaret Everett. “He brings with him an exceptional record of scholarship, applied research, and academic leadership with a focus on engaged learning and career readiness. I am confident that Dr. Crichlow has the vision and commitment that will ensure RWU continues to be a leader in the area of law and justice.”



Dr. Crichlow has served as IMRP Research Director in UConn’s School of Public Policy since 2023 where he has been working to develop effective partnerships locally and abroad, led projects related to enhancing community well-being, improving service delivery to vulnerable populations, and refining criminal justice policy.



“The School of Justice Studies is poised for an exciting future,” said Crichlow. “Having navigated a period of reorganization, it will be a top priority for us to develop a unifying vision and forge new relationships while supporting and empowering students. I look forward to embarking on a new adventure together.”



During his time as the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Student Services at Florida Atlantic University, he played a pivotal role in community engagement efforts to establish a new college. He led initiatives to enrich student programming in areas such as advising services, career readiness, and financial literacy.



Throughout his career, he has collaborated on several grant-funded research projects, most notably Ceasefire Detroit – a focused deterrence initiative in Michigan, the Palm Beach County School and Community Violence Prevention Task Force Evaluation in Florida, and the Amend Project, a prison culture change initiative in Connecticut. His work has been published in several respected academic journals including, but not limited to, Criminal Justice and Behavior, Crime and Delinquency, and Policing and Society. He also co-authored the book Police-Community Relations in Times of Crisis: Decay and Reform in the Post-Ferguson Era, which was awarded the 2021 Outstanding Book Award by the American Society of Criminology’s Division of Policing.



Vaughn Crichlow holds a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University, an M.A. in Criminal Justice from Rowan University, an LL.B. (Bachelor of Laws) from the University of London, and a B.A. in English from the University of the West Indies. He is also a former high school teacher and a native of Trinidad and Tobago.



