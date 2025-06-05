Torq and Carahsoft Partner to Transform Public Sector Security Operations Through Hyperautomation

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torq, the autonomous security operations leader, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Torq’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading Hyperautomation solutions available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.



"Torq is proud to partner with Carahsoft, a trusted solutions provider for Public Sector Federal, State, Local Government and Education institutions,” said Sheldon Muir, Head of Global Channels and Alliances, Torq. “Our strong collaboration leverages Carahsoft’s expertise and Torq’s innovative automation technology, driving a robust go-to-market strategy through aligned sales and marketing efforts."



The partnership further expands the global footprint of the Torq Hyperautomation Platform, which automates, manages and monitors critical security operations center (SOC) responses at machine speed. Torq and Carahsoft joint customers will benefit from Torq’s Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities that initiate and accelerate security event investigation, triage and remediation at scale, deliver comprehensive case management capabilities with unprecedented ease and automate complex processes. Torq Hyperautomation also enables customers’ analysts to focus on high-value security initiatives and innovation by optimizing alert management and response.

"As organizations face increasingly complex cyber threats, the need for intelligent, automated solutions has never been greater," said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions. "This partnership provides Public Sector customers with a powerful new platform to enhance their security posture with greater speed and efficiency. Carahsoft and our resellers are dedicated to transforming security operations for Government agencies and enterprises through partnerships like Torq."

Torq Hyperautomation solutions are available through SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Torq team at Carahsoft at Torq@carahsoft.com or click here to explore Torq’s transformative Hyperautomation solutions.

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq’s customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Wiz, and ZoomInfo, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies.

Contact

Tiana Petricevic

torq@highwirepr.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com