Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Partners with Seattle Storm to Bring Premier Entertainment to Pacific Northwest Sports Fans

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is proud to announce a new partnership with the four-time WNBA Champion Seattle Storm, becoming an Official multi-year Partner starting the 2025 season. This exciting collaboration unites two powerhouse brands dedicated to delivering world-class experiences, community impact, and a commitment to excellence across the Pacific Northwest.

The multi-faceted partnership will spotlight Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel’s expanding footprint in regional entertainment, including the highly anticipated opening of its luxury hotel this summer. Storm fans can expect a season filled with exclusive in-game promotions, co-branded fan experiences, and elevated hospitality that only Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel can deliver.

“This partnership is about celebrating community, culture, and champions,” said Mary Lou Patterson, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel. “We’re honored to support a team as legendary as the Storm and to be part of their continued success. This collaboration allows us to deepen our connection with fans across the region and showcase everything our property has to offer.”

“We’re proud to partner with Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel to bring an enhanced game day experience to our fans and work with an organization who cares deeply about our community,” said Seattle Storm Chief Commercial Officer Nate Silverman.

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel will partner with the Storm to celebrate Native American Heritage Day on July 13th, in addition to hosting engaging promotions at select Storm home games throughout the season, providing fans with unique giveaways, exclusive experiences, and VIP packages that celebrate the best of basketball and entertainment.

This partnership also underscores Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel’s ongoing commitment to supporting women’s professional sports and deepening its presence in the greater Seattle community. Whether it’s at Climate Pledge Arena or Snoqualmie Valley, fans will have more ways than ever to engage with two of the region’s premier entertainment brands.

For more information on upcoming promotions, events, and exclusive offers, visit snocasino.com

About Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders, and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting. Featuring Washington’s first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, and 58 classic table games—including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat—Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers an unparalleled entertainment experience. Guests can also enjoy national entertainment acts, five distinct dining experiences, and the region’s best cigar lounge. Opening in summer 2025, the highly anticipated hotel expansion will introduce a world-class destination spa, a dynamic new sports bar, and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention space, further enhancing the casino’s offerings. For more information, visit www.snocasino.com.

About the Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm, a four-time WNBA champion, delivers a premier professional basketball and entertainment experience to a passionate fanbase. Off the court, the Storm is committed to promoting fitness and health, advancing social justice, and making a lasting impact in Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest. Through youth development programs, equity and accessibility-focused partnerships, and its Force4Change platform, the Storm is dedicated to long-term community impact and growing the game.

Media Contacts:

For Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel:

Amanda Beltran

PR and Advertising Strategist

abeltran@snocasino.com

(425) 888-8152

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e900b3d8-0adb-47f0-843c-0398f89b050e